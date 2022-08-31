JEFFERSON — Bail was set Tuesday afternoon at $50,000 cash in Jefferson County Circuit Court for a 46-year-old Watertown man charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors stemming from a 14-hour, weekend standoff with law enforcement officers from three area departments.

The incident, that began Saturday afternoon at the man’s former residence, ended early Sunday morning with no one being injured when SWAT team members forced their way in and took him into custody.

Load comments