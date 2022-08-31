JEFFERSON — Bail was set Tuesday afternoon at $50,000 cash in Jefferson County Circuit Court for a 46-year-old Watertown man charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors stemming from a 14-hour, weekend standoff with law enforcement officers from three area departments.
The incident, that began Saturday afternoon at the man’s former residence, ended early Sunday morning with no one being injured when SWAT team members forced their way in and took him into custody.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, Christopher J. Braatz, of 1622 Country Club Lane, has been charged with one count each of making terrorist threats, failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take him into custody, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, sending a computer message threatening to injure another person in a domestic dispute and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the complaint, on Saturday at approximately 4:04 p.m., the Watertown Police Department received a call from a person who is named in the complaint only as “Victim 1.”
“(Victim 1) reported that (Braatz) was passed out inside the residence located at 624 Arlington Way in Watertown ... The defendant is currently under bail/bond conditions that prevent him from having contact with Victim 1, who resides at this location, and (Victim 1) said that there were numerous weapons in the home and Victim 1 was concerned.”
In four other open cases in Jefferson County Circuit Court before the weekend, Braatz was charged with two counts each of disorderly conduct and domestic abuse, as well as one count each of bail jumping, operating a firearm while intoxicated, using a computer message to threaten harm and domestic abuse.
Braatz appeared before the circuit court on these charges on Aug. 1 and was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions including he not to have any contact with Victim 1 and not to use or possess any firearms.
In taking the initial call from Victim 1 on Saturday, an officer from the Watertown Police Department spoke with that person, who reported arriving home and noticing that a shoe rack was knocked over.
The victim also noticed a mattress leaned up against a side door in the garage that was not there before and that the switch on the garage door wall button was flipped up, but had not been that way before.
“(The victim and others) walked into the residence and saw two bottles of Gordon’s Vodka in the kitchen, which had not been there before,” the complaint said. “Victim 1 stated that (Braatz) was passed out drunk on the couch. Victim 1 (and others, then left the home and contacted police).”
Victim 1 told police that there was a loaded, 9-millimeter pistol in a night stand next to a bed, a long rifle in a soft case under the bed and two gun safes in the basement with several long guns inside.
The officer spoke with Braatz’s parents, who reported that he, “was not in a good place,” because he was getting a divorce, had just been fired from his job, had been drinking to excess and was disturbed because another extended family member had committed suicide in April.
“The defendant has made suicidal statements to them,” the complaint said. “When asked if the defendant would try suicide by cop — trying to get a police officer to shoot him — his parents said it was possible.”
Several Watertown Police Department officers responded to the scene.
“Using a PA system and any other available methods of contact, the defendant was advised that the police were not going away and that he needed to come out of the residence with his hands up,” the complaint said. “Throughout the police presence, the defendant acknowledged the police several times and failed to comply with law enforcement orders.”
At approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer from the Watertown Police Department told neighbors, and those in nearby houses, to take shelter.
“At approximately 6:05 p.m., the officer spoke with a friend of Braatz, who stated that he received a text message from the defendant where the defendant referenced having over 2,000 rounds and that he was willing to shoot and prepared for a firefight.”
Law enforcement created a perimeter around the house and attempted to use crisis negotiators to contact Braatz to get him to surrender.
During crisis negotiations, Braatz communicated that he had one of the police in the crosshairs of his gun.
“Based on ongoing safety concerns, officers took positions of cover for their protection and safety,” the complaint said. “Officer (Luke) Hensley was able to shelter in a residence directly across the street from the defendant’s location. Sgt. (Jon) Caucutt observed the defendant pointing a gun out the front window. The defendant had a pistol in his hand that he was waving back and forth, and resting on the windowsill. Victim 1 advised officers that text messages from the defendant were coming in, in which he was asking for the keys to the guns and texting that he was going to need the guns for a firefight. The defendant also texted Victim 1, ‘You’re lucky because I wanted to kill you first.’”
At about 9:51 p.m., police saw Braatz open the front door and take several steps to the northeast. They noticed he had a gun in his right hand and had raised it in the direction of one of the squad cars.
“The defendant then turned around and walked back toward the front door,” the complaint said. “Sgt. Caucutt believed the defendant opened the door before turning around and walking quickly back several steps in the northeast direction.The defendant then brought the gun up again and appeared to be aiming at something. Given the defendant’s homicidal threats toward Victim 1 and the police, Sgt. Caucutt fired two to three rounds from his police rifle.”
At this point, Braatz dropped his hand down to his side, turned toward the house and appeared to stumble, or fall, inside.
Caucutt reported that he discharged a total of five rounds and that he may have struck Braatz.
“It was later determined that none of the discharged rounds struck the defendant,” the complaint said. “Shortly thereafter, the defendant made a Facetime call to one of the squads. (Police) answered the call and spoke to the defendant. The defendant stated that it ‘was on now’ and that law enforcement was going to lose. The defendant stated that he came out of his house as a ‘willing participant’ and that he got shot at. The defendant denied the need for any medical assistance. During this call, the defendant stated ‘I’m done. We’re done. It’s a (expletive) firefight now.’ He then hung up.”
The complaint said that, at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, the Jefferson County and Dodge County SWAT teams took over operations at the scene.
“The defendant declined, or refused, to respond to any call outs, gas, distraction devices, or other attempts to get him to exit his home,” the complaint said. “At approximately 6:41 a.m. the SWAT teams made entry into the house and took the defendant into custody without incident.”
After Braatz was arrested, the home in which he had been hiding was searched. Among items found were an Apple iPhone believed to belong to Braatz; an assortment of ammunition, including two rifle magazines containing .30 caliber rounds and two gun safes under a set of stairs.
Investigators said it appeared as though two, 9-millimeter rounds of ammunition were fired at one safe, striking the key hole, with one round going through the door of the safe.
There were two, spent, 9-millimeter casings on the floor in front of the gun safes and a 12-gauge shotgun next to the safe, which was unloaded.
Also found was an empty, 1.75-liter bottle of vodka in the kitchen; a holstered Ruger, 9-millimeter handgun containing 11 rounds in the top drawer of a nightstand and a 12-gauge shotgun under the bed in the master bedroom.
On Sunday while in custody, Braatz was given a preliminary blood alcohol test, which came back registering .201%. The minimal, legal level to be convicted of drunk driving is .08%.
Police confirmed that Braatz had not been shot or injured in the confrontation and interviewed him after he waived his Constitutional rights.
“The defendant agreed that his alcohol use spurs his current problems,” the complaint said. “The defendant stated that he is supposed to be starting outpatient alcohol treatment soon and was hoping to get a grip on his alcohol use. The defendant stated that he had gone over to the house on Arlington Way to pack up his belongings. He stated that he knew his family was not home, because he had texted his oldest daughter and she said they were still at a volleyball game.”
Braatz said he felt like he should be able to go to his home, because he pays the mortgage and that nobody was there.
“When asked what happened on this night, the defendant stated that ‘it was just a mental (expletive) breakdown,’” the complaint stated. “The defendant admitted that he should’ve walked outside and raised his hands. The defendant denied threatening to harm the police and stated that he didn’t remember any of that.”
Braatz told investigators that he had had at least five or six vodka drinks and did not remember Victim 1 coming home.
“He recalled walking outside with a gun at one point, but that he didn’t remember doing anything with the gun,” the complaint said. “He recalled seeing a light to the northeast of the residence that wasn’t normal and also a very bright light in the back yard area. The defendant stated that he had so much to drink that he didn’t remember any of it. The defendant continued to say that he did not remember the majority of the night.”
Before Braatz was arrested Sunday, investigators again spoke to the person named in the complaint as “Victim 1.”
This person provided copies of the six text messages received from the defendant on Saturday. In part, these read, “Where are the keys for my gun,” “I’m going into a firefight and I need them or I’ll shoot the (expletive) locks,” “I have 200 rounds of 9-millimeter that I will gladly shoot off.” “You’re luck(y) (because) I wanted to kill you first”. He also wrote, “I paid $2,000 so a bunch of skinheads will kill you and your parents.”
As conditions of his bond, which was put in place by Judge William Gruber, Braatz may have no contact with Victim 1, or with Victim 1’s minor children. He may have no presence at the Arlington Way address in Watertown; have no discussion of the facts of the case with family members; must maintain absolute sobriety; have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores; not to possess any firearms or ammunition; not leave the State of Wisconsin and he must to report to, and comply with, a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring program as it is administered by Wisconsin Community Services.
As of press time Tuesday, Braatz remained in the Jefferson County Jail.
A preliminary hearing for Braatz is set for Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
