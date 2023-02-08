Watertown Main Street executive director celebrates number of new businesses openings in the city

Several new businesses have opened on Main Street in just a year, said Watertown Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe.
“Downtown enjoyed another successful year of events and business openings and multiple private building improvement projects,” Lampe told a recent Watertown Common Council meeting.
The new businesses included: Fuelify, Wilder’s Plants and More, The 3-D Print Shop, Chandler House Bakery, Studio 88 Photography, Know Where Collectibles and Pop Art Showcase, Elite Lock and Key, The Wellness Spa, Rampage, Morgan Ashley-Lynn Photography and White Oak Builders Showroom.
“The progress we have made downtown over the past several years has been incredible,” Lampe said. “These beautiful improvements have taken time, patience, cooperation, and money. I feel strongly that the city’s commitment to the creation of the Bentzin Family Town Square and the incredible renovation and expansion of the Watertown Public Library set the stage for much of the private reinvestment we’ve been experiencing.”
Each year, multiple private building improvement projects are taking place that include the restoration and renovation of storefronts, interior commercial spaces, and the activation of upper-level apartments, Lampe added.
“Much of this has been made possible through collaboration between private building and business owners, the Main Street Program, the city of Watertown, and the Watertown Redevelopment Authority,” she said. “I am also so pleased that a major portion of Main Street has finally been resurfaced, as this is a game-changer in terms of improving the overall appearance of our downtown.”
More than 25 private building improvement projects were completed in 2022 with a total value of $2.3 million with $13,473 awarded in facade and sign grants, Lampe said.
“We have seen a wonderful influx of new businesses opening downtown because of improvements being made to our existing building stock,” she said.
There were also two significant business relocations downtown, Lampe said.
Continental Insurance Agency purchased and renovated the former Creative Community Living Services (CCLS) building, 312 E. Main St. for new office space, and CCLS moved into the former Chase Bank building, 516 E. Main St.
