Watertown Main Street executive director celebrates number of new businesses openings in the city
A night shot of the Bentzin Family Town Square shows the new lights. The grand opening of the town square is scheduled for May.

 Ed Zagorski

Several new businesses have opened on Main Street in just a year, said Watertown Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe.

“Downtown enjoyed another successful year of events and business openings and multiple private building improvement projects,” Lampe told a recent Watertown Common Council meeting.

