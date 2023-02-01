While responding to fire calls, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said she recognized the need for V.E.S.T. or Volunteer Emergency Support Team to respond to crises and provide victims with needed services, she said in a press release.
“It became clear to me that because our firefighters are actively fighting a fire and providing emergency medical care, and our police officers are securing the scene, evacuating or interviewing people that no one on the scene was available to serve the families in the moment, so I found this space where I could serve them in their time of need,” McFarland said in the release. “A common question is, will I be able to go in and get my stuff or can they retrieve their medications and I’m always grateful that I can be there to answer their questions and help in one of life’s most challenging moments.”
McFarland found herself leaving fire scenes to get clothing for fire victims and serving as a liaison between the family and the emergency services team. At a fire this past fall, McFarland was speaking with fire and police officials and also with residents who endured a condominium blaze. McFarland would often be seen at fire calls, according to firefighters and police officers.
“Pretty much every fire, I liaison with the family, and about half the time they need something,” the release quotes McFarland as saying. “I wanted to ensure that we do this long after I am no longer mayor, so I worked with fire chief Travis Teesch, police chief Robert Kaminski and the city attorney, and together we crafted V.E.S.T.”
When an incident involving people needing aid arises, the Incident Commander on scene will have dispatch contact V.E.S.T. members. A person then appears at the scene in a designated safety vest and reports to the Mayor. The mayor — through coordination with the family — identifies their immediate needs and volunteers assist with those needs.
The program is designed to replace services previously provided by the Red Cross.
“The Red Cross is a great partner for housing needs and long-term services, but V.E.S.T. is a way to fill in that gap between the onset of the event and the Red Cross being able to step in,” McFarland said in the release.
Calvary Baptist Church is also a key part of this group, McFarland said.
“Calvary Baptist Church recently reached out to me and said they were ready for their next community mission, so it was fantastic to get them on board right away, especially because it allowed us to be fully staffed from the get-go,” McFarland said in the release. “They have an incredible network that has access to clothing, food, baby items, so getting operationalized happened fairly quickly.”
The church is honored to have the opportunity to serve the community in this manner, and to support people in their time of need, the press release quotes Pastor Bob Loggans of Calvary Baptist Church.
