Not many teachers from Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua can say they have been named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.
Actually, only one can.
Not many teachers from Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua can say they have been named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.
Actually, only one can.
Peg Billing, Watertown High School graduate of 1982, was named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year 2023 in May for this school year by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
Billing’s passion for reading and providing students with the best education is apparent through her experience.
On top of this honor, she has been awarded with the Forward Library Award, 2023; Herb Kohl Fellowship Award, 2022; and the Excellence Award, 2019.
Billing is a media library specialist at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua.
Billing said having passionate teachers at Watertown High School drove her to success.
“During my time in Watertown, civic awareness and civic involvement was taught,” she said. “Learning what it means to be a citizen and how to do certain activities to support the community, is so important.”
She used that mentality going forward in her career.
Billing worked alongside other media specialists in the state to allow schools accessibility to e-books starting in about 2016.
E-books were available at public libraries at the time, but not public schools.
After purchasing around ten e-books for her students at the time, Billing was excited for her students to use them.
However, after students asked if she had specific books that they wanted to listen to, she knew she had to find a way to have e-books accessible in school libraries.
Five years later, Billing is credited with helping design and launch a statewide low-cost collection of audio, e-books and digital magazines through the Wisconsin Schools Digital Library Consortium.
E-books are being used in three quarters of Wisconsin public schools today, she said.
Reading, including e-books, is important to help students develop needed skills, Billing said.
“Listening to someone reading a story to you helps with comprehension and it helps kids think differently,” she said.
Lakeland Union High School Principal Chad Gauerke sent a message to Billing in May saying there was a mandatory assembly.
When she arrived the school surprised her with the announcement of the teacher of the year award.
“It’s a great honor and I never would have thought this would happen to me,” Billing said.
Simply, she loves what she does.
“I love the literary piece of my job,” Billing said. “I get so excited recommending books to kids, knowing that they’ll love them. Reading is so important in life. Reading builds vocabulary, world knowledge and makes you an informed person.”
She is one of five teachers that was named with this honor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Peg Billing is highly involved. She is on the Wisconsin Valley Library Services Library Advisory Committee, member of DPI Teacher of the Year Council, member of the American Library Association, member of the American Indian Library Association, member of the Wisconsin Education Media Association, Chairperson of the Wisconsin Schools Digital Library Consortium, and advisory board member of the University of Wisconsin System School Library Education Consortium.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.