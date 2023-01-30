Not many teachers from Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua can say they have been named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.

Actually, only one can.

Peg Billing is highly involved. She is on the Wisconsin Valley Library Services Library Advisory Committee, member of DPI Teacher of the Year Council, member of the American Library Association, member of the American Indian Library Association, member of the Wisconsin Education Media Association, Chairperson of the Wisconsin Schools Digital Library Consortium, and advisory board member of the University of Wisconsin System School Library Education Consortium.

