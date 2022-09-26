Watertown Regional Medical Center announced Friday that it has launched a new remote care management program for patients with chronic conditions like hypertension (high blood pressure) and heart failure.
Using technology, this program delivers personalized care and intervention-as-needed, from the comfort of home by collecting, analyzing and responding to patient’s vitals daily.
Chronic conditions like hypertension and heart failure are among the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and a main driver of healthcare costs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly half of adults in the U.S. (47% or 116 million) have hypertension and about 6.2 million adults in the United States have heart failure.
“This remote patient monitoring program gives us the ability to help patients monitor and better manage their conditions outside the walls of our hospital, enabling early interventions when necessary and helping to prevent emergency situations,” said Dr. Fahad Iqbal, cardiologist at WRMC. “Through daily monitoring of key vitals, we can identify potential health issues before they become more serious and improve patient outcomes through appropriate management of medications and therapies.”
Through a partnership with Cadence, a leader in remote patient monitoring and intervention, WRMC cardiologists and family medicine providers will provide qualified patients with cellular enabled devices, such as blood pressure monitors and weight scales to capture daily vital information from their home. Daily readings are then monitored by clinicians for changes in a patient’s condition and provide virtual care support when needed.
Although the program will initially serve patients managing hypertension and heart failure, the goal is to expand the program to include patients with other chronic conditions, including diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with the goals of reducing avoidable hospitalizations or visits to a provider’s office and increasing overall wellbeing.
“Our team is constantly working to identify ways to improve the health of our community and drive positive patient outcomes,” said Dr. Michael Grajewski, Family Medicine Provider at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “This technology acts as an extension of our practice, helping us to deliver comprehensive care for people managing hypertension and heart disease and in the near future, other chronic conditions.”
For more information about the new remote patient monitoring program, talk to your primary care provider or cardiologist at WRMC or get more information about how to locate a doctor by calling 920-533-9762 or visiting www.watertownregional.com and click on the Find a Doctor tab.
WRMC has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with excellent healthcare for over 115 years. WRMC’s services have grown to include emergency care, primary care, women’s health, orthopedics and sports Medicine, heart and vascular, general surgery, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and many additional services.
