Watertown has hired Mason Becker to be its next strategic initiatives and economic development director.
The Fort Atkinson resident and alder will be the second person to serve in this relatively new position, which focuses on fostering economic development, according to a release from the city.
The city's finance committee approved his hiring at its Nov. 7 meeting. Becker will begin his position in Watertown on Nov. 28.
Among the duties of the position are attraction, retention, placemaking of businesses and community development.
Becker attended high school at Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, and he's finishing his master of public administration degree from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, according to the city release. He has a degree in speech communications from UW-Whitewater.
Becker has owned and operated small businesses for more than 15 years. He his parents are currently part owners of several Subway restaurants in and around Jefferson County.
After working with his parents on accounting for the Subway franchises and graduating from UWW, he and his wife opened a Snap Fitness franchise in Oconomowoc and eventually owned five of them, including one in Fort Atkinson, according to reporting in the Daily Union when he ran for council.
He is in the midst of his fourth term on the Fort Atkinson City Council and has been the council president for the past three years.
“My interest in our local economy spurred me to run for the Fort Atkinson City Council in 2015," he said in the release. "I recognized that our city government needed to refocus its approach to business attraction and development, and I spearheaded creation of an official Economic Development Commission during my first term."
Becker, who is also president of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club said he has "a heart for public service."
"Watertown has so many great things happening, and so many strengths to build upon," he said. "I appreciate the city's sense of history, and sense of place."
