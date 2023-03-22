This year’s Badger Girls’ State representatives from Watertown High School, left to right: Dena Ruetten sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, Grace Roberts sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge, Addie Schuch sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, and Emily Leinstock sponsored by the Lions Club of Watertown.
Badger Boys’ State Representatives from Watertown High School, left to right: Dylan Morgan sponsored by American Legion Post 189 Watertown, Finn Mulligan sponsored by Watertown Lions Club, and Gavin Stivarius sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge.
Pictured back row, left to right: Dylan Morgan sponsored by American Legion Post 189 Watertown, Finn Mulligan sponsored by Watertown Lions Club, and Gavin Stivarius sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge. Pictured front row, left to right: Dena Ruetten sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, Grace Roberts sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge, Addie Schuch sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, and Emily Leinstock sponsored by the Lions Club of Watertown.
This year’s Badger Girls’ State representatives from Watertown High School, left to right: Dena Ruetten sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, Grace Roberts sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge, Addie Schuch sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, and Emily Leinstock sponsored by the Lions Club of Watertown.
Contributed
Badger Boys’ State Representatives from Watertown High School, left to right: Dylan Morgan sponsored by American Legion Post 189 Watertown, Finn Mulligan sponsored by Watertown Lions Club, and Gavin Stivarius sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge.
Contributed
Pictured back row, left to right: Dylan Morgan sponsored by American Legion Post 189 Watertown, Finn Mulligan sponsored by Watertown Lions Club, and Gavin Stivarius sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge. Pictured front row, left to right: Dena Ruetten sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, Grace Roberts sponsored by the Watertown Elks Lodge, Addie Schuch sponsored by the American Legion Unit 189, and Emily Leinstock sponsored by the Lions Club of Watertown.
WATERTOWN - Badger State is a week-long leadership opportunity where Junior-students learn about governance and citizenship.
Its purpose includes installing a greater understanding of American traditions and to stimulate a desire to maintain our democratic government processes.
In order to qualify students were recommended by their social studies teachers based on scholastic ranking, outstanding qualities of leadership, good moral character, cooperativeness, dependability and participation in extracurricular activities, according to a media release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.