Olivia Wrolstad, Rylee Bilgrien, and Christian Zastrow have been selected as Watertown High School’s student Rotarians for the month of April.
Wrolstad is the daughter of Kristin and Jeremy Wrolstad.
While in high school she has been involved with Show Choir, Solo and Ensemble, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Youth Group, and piano all four years.
Wrolstad has accompanied the High School Choir her sophomore year until her senior year.
She played keyboard in Pit Orchestra her freshman and senior year. She was involved with LCMS National Youth Gathering and Tri-M Music Honors Society her senior year.
Wrolstad was a member of National Honor Society and Carolers her junior and senior year.
She plans to attend college to be a music major and then teach piano and be a concert pianist in the future.
In her free time she enjoys reading, writing music, and drawing.
Rylee Bilgrien is the daughter of Anthony and Amy Bilgrien.
While in school she has been involved with Girls Tennis, Girls Soccer, Church performing group on the trumpet and the Marching Band all four years.
She was Varsity for Girls Tennis and Girls Soccer both her junior and senior year.
Bilgrien has been a member with the National Honor Society, Pit Orchestra, HOSA, and Tri-M Music Honor Society her junior and senior year.
She also was a member with the Spanish Honors Society her senior year.
Currently Bilgrien works as a barista at Latte Donatee and in the future she plans to major in Biochemistry for Pharmacy.
In her free time she enjoys tennis, camping, longboarding and hanging out with friends.
Christian Zastrow is the son of Gabrielle and Nathan Zastrow.
While in high school he has been involved with St. Marks Lutheran Church, High Honor Roll, the Math Team, and Skills USA all four years.
He has been a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honors Society his junior and senior year.
Zastrow was also involved with Badger Boys State his junior year and Academic Decathlon Winner his junior and senior year.
He also has been involved with the Key Club, Interact, and Riverfest Auto Show.
Zastrow works as a Trek Warehouse associate and plans to become an electrical engineer.
In his free time he enjoys speedcubing which involves solving the Rubik’s Cube.
