Cole Peterson, Gage Adkins, and Olivia Ruetten have been selected as Watertown High School’s student Rotarians for the month of May.
Cole Peterson is the son of Kimberly and Marc Peterson.
Peterson has been involved with the United States Academic Decathlon all four years. He has participated in Solo & Ensemble his freshman, junior, and senior year.
He was involved with the Math Team, WHS Interact, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and Student Council his senior year.
Peterson participated in WHS Carolers, Show Choir, the Spring Musical, and Watertown Players Theatre his junior and senior year.
He currently is employed as a line server at Qdoba Mexican Eats.
Peterson plans on earning a Bachelor’s Degree and then going to law school. He enjoys playing video games, singing, and acting.
Gage Adkins’ mother is Ashaly Adkins Martin and his stepfather is Brian Martin.
He has been a member of the National Honor Society sophomore, junior, and senior year.
Adkins was involved with Interact, HOSA — Future Health Professionals (President), and Ecology Club his junior and senior year.
Senior year Adkins also was also involved with Bucky’s Tuition Promise Plus, Association of Business Student, DECA, FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), Student Council and received a Hispanic Nation Recognition Award.
Junior year he was a Badger Boys Stater.
In his free time Adkins enjoys record collecting, fishing, hiking, reading, and writing.
He currently is employed at Mercer T’s Bar and Grill. Adkins plans on majoring in biology at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
Olivia Ruetten is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Ruetten.
Ruetten has been involved with High Honor Roll, and Interact (President) all four years.
She’s been involved with the National Honor Society (Secretary), Spanish Honor Society (Vice President), Ecology Club, and volunteered over 50 hours her junior and senior year.
Ruetten participated with social media for Student Council, three years; Badger Girls State — Delegate, junior year; poll worker, senior year; and was involved with WHS Orchestras — Viola, three years.
She is a part of WHS Class of 2023 Top Ten.
She enjoys reading, painting, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends. She currently works at Rosati’s Pizzeria.
Ruetten plans on studying english and environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
