Watertown High School’s eventful homecoming week is coming up Monday, Sep. 18, through Sep. 24. This year’s theme is superheroes.
Freshmen’s theme is X-men, sophomore’s theme is Guardians of the Galaxy. The juniors theme is Justice League of America, seniors theme is Avengers and the staff theme is Mutant Ninja Turtles.
On Monday Watertown High School students will start Homecoming festivities by decorating the WHS hallways with their school spirit.
Dress up days are as follows: Monday is decades day. Staff will be dressed as the 60’s, freshmen will be dressed as the 70’s, sophomores dressed up as the 80’s, juniors dressed up as the 90’s and the seniors dressed up as the 2000’s. Tuesday will be country vs. country club day. Wednesday will be tacky tourist day. Thursday will be class t-shirt day and Friday will be Gosling pride day.
Homecoming Pep Assembly will be on Friday, Sept. 23. The assembly will be the introduction of the Watertown High School distinguished alumnus Dr. Eric Rimm. There will be games, recognition of fall sports and coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen.
The parade will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, at 4:15 p.m. The parade will travel on Main Street between third and eighth streets. The band will travel east on Main Street to Eighth Street. The rest of the parade will start at Eighth and Main and travel west on Main to Third Street.
The Booster Club is hosting a tailgate party near the main entrance to Landsverk Field immediately following the parade. The cost is $8 per plate for a brat or hot dog with chips, soda and dessert. The tailgate will last until the start of the varsity football game.
The Watertown High School football team will play Beaver Dam at Landsverk Field on Friday, Sept. 23, starting at 7 p.m.
The Homecoming activities end on Saturday, Sept. 24, with the Watertown High School Homecoming Dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the WHS commons.
