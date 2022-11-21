School pride, beautification of Watertown High School and welcoming are words Jana Strobel, art educator, used to describe the soon to be mosaic mural displayed at the high school.
WHS’s graduating class of 2020 gifted the high school funds for current students to create a mosaic mural.
With the $3,000 funds over 150 students went to work last week to create the mural that will be placed proudly in the foyer of WHS beginning Nov. 29.
“As a department we strive to be innovative, collaborative, and engaging,” said Jana Strobel, art educator spearheading the initiative.
The students will be displaying their hard work at a ribbon cutting event Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m., during the art show at Watertown High School. After viewing the mosaic mural, attendees are welcome to participate in free art making stations, face paintings, viewing art pieces from kindergarten through twelfth grade and photo opportunities.
Strobel contacted mosaic and stained glass artist Denny Berkery to make this dream come to life.
After she designed the mural to portray abstract water with a W in the center, Berkery visited the school to teach and work with students beginning to end on how to create the mural.
“Working with a talented artist like Denny Berkery allowed the students to be inspired and working with each other encouraged students to see the value in collaboration instead of competition,” she said.
