Watertown High School students received over $650,000 worth of local scholarships Monday evening, the largest dollar amount in the history of the school district.
This record total does not include funds issued directly to students by colleges and other private institutions which increases that financial support dramatically.
Abigail Walsh received the largest scholarships totaling $38,550. She received the Karl Zinser award valued at $30,000, Ella Ruebhausen at $4,800, AAUW at $1,750, Coach J’s JamFest at $1,500 and Thane Schwantes memorial at $500.
Walsh is the daughter of Margie and Jeff Walsh and plans to attend UW-Madison and study kinesiology and Spanish.
Ava Achenfelter was named recipient of the first ever Class of 1955 Scholarship valued at $32,000. In addition she received a Ruebhausen award at $4,800, National Honor Society $500 and VFW Citizenship award, also at $500. Her awards totaled $37,800.
She is the daughter of Julie Chapman and Barry Ashenfelter and plans to attend the business school at UW-Madison, majoring in marketing.
Brandon Boyd was recipient of awards totaling $34,800. He received a $10,000 Brandt-Quirk award, $9,000 academic excellence, $8,000 Darcey, Agri-Business Club $2,500, FFA Alumni $2,000, Kyle Kuehl memorial $1,500, Grelton Conservation Club $1,300 and Nack, $500.
He is the son of Bruce and Rhonda Boyd and plans to attend UW-Madison, majoring in agronomy and agriculture business management.
Mikaylah Fessler received $32,000 in awards, including the $21,000 Lemke award, $9,000 academic excellence, and Booster Club $2,000.
She is the daughter of Candace and Adam Fessler and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in legal studies.
Olesya Kazina was awarded $31,500 in scholarships, including Lemke $21,000, academic excellence $9,000, Glory Global $1,000 and Amacher $500.
She is the daughter of Tatiana Kazina and Yuriy Kazin, and plans to attend UW-LaCrosse for a double major in international business and management.
Zia Emmerich was the recipient of the Zinser award at $30,000 and the Nack at $500. She is the daughter of Melanie and Brett Emmerich, and plans to attend University of Mnnesota-Twin Cities and major in biochemistry.
Lillian Walrath received the Joseph award at $26,000. She is the daughter of Michael and Monica Walrath. She plans to attend UW-Madison and major in biochemistry.
Rylee Bilgrien was awarded the $26,000 Joseph scholarship. She is the daughter of Anthony and Amy Bilgrien and plans to attend UW-Madison, majoring in biochemistry.
Devin McGuire received $23,000 in awards including a $21,000 Lemke and $2,000 Colletti award. He is the son of Timothy and Heather McGuire and plans to attend Iowa State, majoring in electrical engineering.
Olivia Wrolstad was awarded the $21,000 Lemke scholarship. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Kristin Wrolstad and plans to attend Concordia University of Chicago and major in music.
Gabrielle Sippel received a $21,000 Lemke award. She is the daughter of Kyle and Trisha Sippel and plans to attend Valparaiso University and major in health sciences.
Cole Peterson was awarded a $21,000 Lemke scholarship. He is the son of Marc and Kimberly Peterson and plans to major in mathematics at the University of Nebraska.
Jonathon Zietlow was presented with $20,000 Davies award, Social Studies $500 and Gettysburg Address $100. He is the son of Mark and Darcey Zietlow and plans to attend UW-Madison.
Christian Zastrow was awarded a $12,000 Weigel and an $8,000 Darcey for a total of $20,000.
A long list of other scholarships were awarded at the program Monday evening. The students and the awards they received appear in a chart on page 2.
Deborah Fischer, scholarship chairperson for the high school welcomed everyone to the program. This is her final year in that position as she is retiring from teaching in June. The closing comments were offered by Josh Kerr, high school principal.
