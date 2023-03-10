While some can’t wait for the weekend to arrive, Watertown’s Samuel Ruesink is already looking forward to Monday.
That’s when he’ll find out if the latest documentary film he worked to create will be shown at the Dumbo Film Festival in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“If we get that one, it will be the highest-profile one so far,” he said.
The film has already played in 14 festivals total with some online and others in-person. An additional 13 festivals have not reached their decision dates yet.
Ruesink’s most recent work — Minnesota Tiger Man — played at the 2023 Beloit International Film Festival. He worked with college friend, director and producer Grant Osum on the documentary, and said the two began putting the film together before Netflix came out with Tiger King (2020).
The documentary is about Osum’s uncle, Grant Oly, who had tigers on his property in Minnesota Hills, but thanks to some in the press and local law enforcement, Oly was made to look as if he neglected the animals and only owned them for notoriety. Osum — along with Ruesink — presented a more objective look of his uncle and his love for the animals.
Ruesink said Minnesota Tiger Man has won:
- Austin International Art Festival August 2022 — Best U.S. Feature Documentary
- Crown Point International Film Festival August 2022 — Best Documentary
- Hollywood International Golden Age Film Festival August 2022 — Best U.S. Feature Documentary
- MLC Awards 2023 — Best U.S. Documentary Wildcard
- Chicago Cinema Awards 2022 — Best Original Score
He said the documentary film should be available for streaming online, but it’s yet to be determined where. The company that’s going to be distributing — Minnesota Tiger Man — is Questar: https://www.questarentertainment.com/
Ruesink, who is a 2017 Watertown High School graduate, later graduated as a cinema arts and sciences major at Columbia College in Chicago. He has been interested in filmmaking since grade school.
He won honorable mention in an online stock footage editing contest at age 11, when all of the other contestants were adults. His work has been featured and awarded in film festivals, he has a YouTube channel with over 310,000 views, he’s recorded clips featured on national news and he has been an intern at Watertown Cable 13 for five years, editing hours of footage.
He has also done several weddings and other video projects for various clients. He worked for the Wisconsin Skydiving Center editing videos. He began editing skydiving videos in June 2015 and has edited over 600 skydive videos.
Ruesink won best short film in 2017 at the Lake Country Film Festival in Oconomowoc.
The movie “Hall Monitors” was written and directed by the Watertown High School students. The film features WHS students Alex Milbrath and Sam Scherret and the parody follows the patrols and duties of Watertown High School hall monitors.
In 2015, Ruesink’s film, “Guy Vs. Wild,” a parody of the television show “Man vs. Wild,” was runner-up at the same film festival and won an award for best scene.
He interned at Kurtis Productions, a docuseries company when he first lived in Chicago in the summer of 2019. He moved out to Los Angeles from January to May of 2020, and interned at a company developing feature films called Eclectic Pictures.
“I mostly did script coverage and graphic design for pitch decks and things like that,” he said. “Previously I had also interned at WGN-9 here in Chicago on a comedy show called, ‘Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo.”
“When I interned at Kurtis, I sort of shadowed the post-production manager at the time and learned some of the in’s and out’s of the job, and they recognized that I was competent in editing and working in the programs they used,” Ruesink said. “I did some work on American Greed at the time helping with deliverables and some of the things I handle now, but also went along on local shoots and even shot and edited some pieces for their social media pages called ‘What’s in Bill’s Office?’ where he would show an artifact/piece he has somewhere in the office and talk about the origin of it and how he got it.”
Ruesink said he worked on 36 new episodes of American Greed (there are 222 total, and he took over as post manager on episode 187). The show has been on since 2008, but many staffers started before Ruesink began working there.
“I’ve also worked on 18 repackaged American Greed: Bonus Edition episodes (where we update old episodes with text bubbles that pop up throughout), and a mockumentary webisode we did for AMC called American Greed: James McGill which was a promo for Better Call Saul Season 6,” he said.
Documentaries have a powerful reach in today’s world and can help educate people and shape their opinions on important issues, like exotic animal ownership in this last project or climate change and forest fires, which is what he’s currently working on with his friends, Ruesink said.
“Documentary is also more accessible than doing fictional/narrative work for somebody younger without a ton of financial resources, so I’ve focused more on that recently,” he added.
Ruesink aims to run his own production company and build something of his own. That would enable him to have the resources and creative freedom to pursue and finance his projects.
“But that’s a far-off, end-game kind of thing,” he said. “In the meantime, my focus is really just on trying to make a living while working on things I enjoy, and hopefully getting to tell a few of my own stories along the way and to get them seen by people.”
Ruesink’s YouTube channel is available at https://www.youtube.com/@sam.ruesink
More information about his latest work is available online at minnesotatigerman.com
