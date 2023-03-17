hot Watertown grade students to be confirmed and commissioned together April 1 Mar 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERTOWN — Twenty-seven grade students from both St. Mark’s School and Riverside Middle School will be confirmed and commissioned together in a service Saturday, April 1.Worship will take place 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Watertown. The public is invited to join the congregation in worship.Each confirmand will also be commissioned into an area of service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.The confirmands include: Yoselin Aguirre, Micaiah Backus, Anna Deglow, Karley Egerstaffer, Nohra Good, Isaac Gray, Evangeline Gumm, Gavin Horvath, Connor Kletsch, Mia Martinez, Jasmine May, Lily May, Jerusha Mittelstadt, Robert Mohr, Levi Mottling, Leah Parsons, Gysel Pineda, Megyn Prochaska, Brielle Saeger, Ivy Schmidt, Callie Schubert, Auden Soldner, Acsel Sosa, Colton Stai, Hayden Strauss and Devin Weide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wrong-address armed response leads to tense moment in Watertown Watertown Riverfest to announce entertainer lineup beginning Monday Watertown graduate makes mark in cable television, documentary films Watertown author Edward Wendland tells stories through “A Kid Called Eddie” Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-16
