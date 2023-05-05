Watertown Fire Department sees record year in calls for service

It was a record year for Watertown Fire Department employees, who received 2,841 calls for service in 2022, surpassing the 2,755 calls in 2021, according to fire chief Travis Teesch.
“One in five calls or 22% were simultaneous calls, meaning multiple units were responding at the same time to separate calls,” Teesch said.
About 79%, or 2,361, responses were for medical services, Teesch said. About 17%, or 480, were fire related and 4% or 127 were motor vehicle related. The department responded to an average of 8 calls a day.
The department responded to 2,137 EMS, 618 fire and 111 motor-vehicle calls in 2021.
Emergency medical responders answered 2,361 calls in 2022. Responders treated 1,888 patients and 473 of them were repeat patients.
The department also installed 105 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors last year, Teesch said.
“Historically, the fire service has taken a reactive approach, meaning they wait for things to happen then respond. Over the last several years that mindset has begun to shift,” he said. “Today, fire departments are starting to become proactive. Community outreach and prevention are the focus. If we can stop things before, they happen everyone wins. Things like installing smoke detectors and working with repeat EMS callers to find the care they need are examples of this change.”
Teesch came to Watertown from his former position as assistant fire chief in Kaukauna, where he served since August of 1999. He became the new Watertown chief of fire and emergency options replacing Kraig Biefeld, who retired in May 2022.
Teesch holds a bachelor of applied science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in fire and emergency response management and a master of science in administration from the University of South Dakota.
Teesch will also play an integral role with the city’s new fire station.
In February, Watertown Common Council members agreed to hire a firm to design the city’s new fire station.
The fire department added EMS services in 1975 but the current station hasn’t been expanded since it was built in 1964 because it is surrounded by three roads and the Rock River. The current station stands at 17,268 square feet, and it’s no longer suitable for the department’s needs and not cost effective to renovate, officials say.
“We’re really excited and relieved to be on the path to a new fire department,” Teesch said. “Our current station lacks adequate space for our apparatus and our firefighters. In addition, we do not have proper areas for conducting training, performing maintenance or decontamination equipment and gear.
“The apparatus bay floor is unable to keep up with the weight of modern fire suppression apparatus and has had many repairs over the years as a result,” he added. “With this new station, we will be able to serve the city more effectively than ever before.”
The new fire station will be constructed off Church Street, west of the Able Light Thrift shop. The 7.6-acre plot is near 621 Bernard and 668 Johnson streets, but does not yet have a designated address.
The city purchased the land for the fire station in late 2022 using fund balance money, meaning that no money was borrowed to buy the plot. The estimated cost of the fire station is between $11-$13 million.
Officials will determine a final cost once bids are solicited for construction. Borrowing for the fire station’s construction will be paid off over 20 years. This multi-year strategic approach will necessitate slight increases of the debt levy in 2024-26, but then allow future debt service to be level for the following decade.
