Watertown Fire Department sees record year in calls for service
A Watertown Fire Department vehicle departs the current firehouse in this Sept 15, 2021 Watertown Daily Times file photo. The department recently issued its annual report.

 File Photo

It was a record year for Watertown Fire Department employees, who received 2,841 calls for service in 2022, surpassing the 2,755 calls in 2021, according to fire chief Travis Teesch.

“One in five calls or 22% were simultaneous calls, meaning multiple units were responding at the same time to separate calls,” Teesch said.

