top story hot Watertown Fire Department hosts mini fire-ops Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Nicole Eithun Author email Feb 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Sam Peetz tries to use a fire hose with professional guidance at the Watertown Fire Department’s Mini Fire-Ops event on Jan. 11. Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Buy Now Kim Schooley participates in the 1 3/4 hose line pull on Jan. 11 at the Watertown Fire Department’s Mini Fire-Ops event. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Emily Wilcox tries a heavy vehicle extraction tool during the Watertown Fire Department’s Mini Fire Ops event on Jan. 11. Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As normal citizens to society it can be easy to see firefighters on scene, making their job look effortless.The Watertown Fire Department allowed residents to try the effortless look last month.During the 2023 Mini Fire-Ops, there were stations set up for participants.The 1 3/4 hose line pull, the forcible entry, CPR, ladder throw and jaws of life.Participants joked about how sweaty they were in all of the equipment and gear. They tested their strength and endurance while learning how equipment is used. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watertown Fire Department Firefighter Op Social Services Technology Participant Hose Resident Endurance Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Hall convicted of Helenville bank robbery Former Dodge County health officer mourned Watertown business Jefferson Travel to say farewell Watertown man's trial in 2016 Helenville bank heist underway Pet supply company making strides in Dodge County community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.