Watertown may move a big step closer this week toward acquiring land for a new, much larger fire station.

The city’s finance committee is scheduled at 6:30 tonight to review and take action on the $225,000 purchase of nearly 8 acres of land owned by The Watertown Collective LLC under the auspices of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. Tina Crave is the president and CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.

