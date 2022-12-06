Watertown may move a big step closer this week toward acquiring land for a new, much larger fire station.
The city’s finance committee is scheduled at 6:30 tonight to review and take action on the $225,000 purchase of nearly 8 acres of land owned by The Watertown Collective LLC under the auspices of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. Tina Crave is the president and CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the common council will meet at 7 p.m. to take its own action on the recommendation brought forth by the finance committee.
This past spring the city enlisted the help of Five Bugles Design, which has assisted in fire station designs across Wisconsin. The firm has been exploring several land options in the city including the one at 621 Bernard Street, which is 331,476 square feet or 7.6 acres.
It is unclear how much the new building would cost until the city hires an architect, engineer and construction team.
Despite adding EMS services in 1975, the current station hasn’t been expanded since it was built in 1964 because it is surrounded by three roads and the Rock River. The current station stands at 17,268 square feet. Five Bugles recommended to council members in May that the new building should be somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet, due to the amount of equipment and the number of vehicles the department has.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends a response time of eight minutes or less for at least 80% of a fire station’s response area. The current location has a response time of eight minutes or less for 90% of the city.
This new location has a response time to more than 94% of the city within 8 minutes of an emergency call, according to a resolution sponsored by McFarland to approve the offer of purchase and acquisition of the 7.6 acres of land.
Five Bugles stated once the city acquires the land they should hire an architect and engineer by next spring. Five Bugles added that the timeline for construction should begin in early 2024 with the new station to open around March 2025.
The study by Five Bugles did not address what would happen to the current station, which is adjacent to city hall, after the proposed station was built.
The city paid $18,500 to Five Bugles to conduct the study.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.