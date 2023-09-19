Fiesta on Main celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Saturday in Bentzin Family Town Square. Performers included Mariachi Real Azteca with live mariachi music and Escamilla Entertainment with lasso Texas skips. Food trucks from Maria’s Taco Truck and Mercadito La Rosita catered authentic Mexican food, ice cream, and beer.
{p dir=”ltr”}WATERTOWN — Fiesta on Main celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Saturday in Bentzin Family Town Square.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Performers included Mariachi Real Azteca with live mariachi music and Escamilla Entertainment with lasso Texas skips.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Food trucks from Maria’s Taco Truck and Mercadito La Rosita catered authentic Mexican food, ice cream, and beer.{/p}
{p dir=”ltr”}WATERTOWN — Fiesta on Main celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Saturday in Bentzin Family Town Square.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Performers included Mariachi Real Azteca with live mariachi music and Escamilla Entertainment with lasso Texas skips.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Food trucks from Maria’s Taco Truck and Mercadito La Rosita catered authentic Mexican food, ice cream, and beer.{/p}
Fiesta on Main celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Saturday in Bentzin Family Town Square. Performers included Mariachi Real Azteca with live mariachi music and Escamilla Entertainment with lasso Texas skips. Food trucks from Maria’s Taco Truck and Mercadito La Rosita catered authentic Mexican food, ice cream, and beer.
{p dir=”ltr”}WATERTOWN — Fiesta on Main celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Saturday in Bentzin Family Town Square.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Performers included Mariachi Real Azteca with live mariachi music and Escamilla Entertainment with lasso Texas skips.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Food trucks from Maria’s Taco Truck and Mercadito La Rosita catered authentic Mexican food, ice cream, and beer.{/p}
{p dir=”ltr”}WATERTOWN — Fiesta on Main celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Saturday in Bentzin Family Town Square.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Performers included Mariachi Real Azteca with live mariachi music and Escamilla Entertainment with lasso Texas skips.{/p} {p dir=”ltr”}Food trucks from Maria’s Taco Truck and Mercadito La Rosita catered authentic Mexican food, ice cream, and beer.{/p}
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.