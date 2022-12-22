A total of 16,522 meals have been given out by the Watertown Elks Lodge over a 35-year period to those in need on the Christmas holiday.
Now, in its 36th year giving away holiday meals, the Elks Lodge is down approximately 250 meals as of Wednesday afternoon, but the lodge has 350 meals or enough food to feed 700 people, said Past Watertown Elks President Wayne Arborgast.
Last year, the Elks members gave away 658 meals and the year before it was 656.
“We just need to get the word out to people,” he said, “No matter what the situation a person is in we want to help. If they’re down on their luck or don’t have a meal or don’t want to eat alone they can come down here and get a good meal and make some friends.”
The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with higher food costs has hurt the number of meals the lodge gives away, said Arbogast.
“It’s difficult, but with the community’s help we can find a way to help,” he said. “I love the fact that if there is a need in our community we can meet it,” he said.
The meals are made up of ham and turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and milk.
Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly, Chickens Unlimited and Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese are also assisting the Watertown Elks Lodge in getting all of the necessary food items to the volunteers who put the meals together.
“It’s definitely the community that helps to get this done,” Argogast said. “If we can’t help someone, why are we here?”
People can dine in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Or they can pick up their meals from 10 a.m. to noon at the lodge, 117 N. First St.
The lodge is looking for people to help get the meals ready or deliver them.
For more information on donating money or time, call the Elks Lodge at 920-261-5473.
