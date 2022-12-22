A total of 16,522 meals have been given out by the Watertown Elks Lodge over a 35-year period to those in need on the Christmas holiday.

Now, in its 36th year giving away holiday meals, the Elks Lodge is down approximately 250 meals as of Wednesday afternoon, but the lodge has 350 meals or enough food to feed 700 people, said Past Watertown Elks President Wayne Arborgast.

Load comments