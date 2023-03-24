Andy Schueler has always been a performer.
He started performing in musicals with the Watertown Players and now he performs in drag, newly titled as Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023.
Watertown resident Andy earned the title Miss WI Youth Entertainer earlier this month and will use his title to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.
“With over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ laws in state Legislatures across the country, visibility is more important now than ever,” he said. “I want to use my title to represent LGBTQ+ youth and fight for our right to live freely and openly.”
Andy is 17 years-old, he is dual-enrolled at Watertown High School and Endeavor Charter School. Endeavor is a project-based learning school within WHS, Schueler said.
“Through Endeavor, I’m able to connect my learning to my passions and interests,” he said. “While I’m still getting all of that standard high school credit, I’m doing it in a way that is more meaningful and personalized.”
Through Endeavor, he has taken on many leadership roles, he said.
“Endeavor has helped teach me the skills I’ll need to be a successful person including self-direction, public speaking and communication skills, community-building and teamwork skills, and much more,” Schueler said.
His favorite topic to study in school is social studies.
“I’ve really enjoyed learning about the past, and understanding the mechanics of humanity and society through multiple interdisciplinary studies,” he said. “This year, I took AP Psychology, which was fascinating. I also took an Introduction to law course, which gave me a good foundation for additional legal studies.”
He plans on going to college, but not too sure on what he wants to pursue just yet.
“Regardless of what field I go into, my ultimate vision for my career is to support others,” he said. “That being said, I see myself performing indefinitely. Drag is so beautiful, I just can’t imagine my life without it.”
Drag Queen Andi Withani Domino started performing in 2019 when she attended Rock the Pride.
Out of drag, the 17 year-old uses he/him pronouns and goes by the name Andy. In drag, the 17 year-old uses she/her pronouns and goes by the name Andi.
“I tell people to think of Andi Withani as a character, played by Andy, the actor,” he said.
Andi performs about four to six times a month, typically in Madison and Milwaukee. He can also be found performing in smaller cities and towns.
“I believe that the communities least accepting of drag may also be the communities that need its presence the most,” he said.
In 2022, he hosted and performed in the drag show during Watertown’s very first LGBTQ+ pride event.
In the weeks preceding the event, many community members voiced their concerns at common council meetings.
In response, the organization responsible for the event worked with local authorities to enhance security.
“When the event finished, we found that the number of protesters was about one third of the event’s attendees,” he said. “Throughout the event, I saw hundreds of Watertown community members I’ve known since I was a child. In that moment, a lot of support became visible.”
Growing up in Watertown, he has dealt with unwelcoming personalities.
“There have definitely been times and situations where I did not feel support, and in fact, felt strong opposition to my art and my existence,” he said. “Growing up, I faced a lot of adversity from my peers on account of my sexuality and femininity. That has significantly decreased in high school, but it’s still present.”
However, he’s more likely to keep positives than negatives.
“I don’t remember all of the negativity, but I do remember the people that made me feel understood, loved and supported during those times,” he said. “My seventh grade math teacher came to one of my shows, and that was life-changing. I still remember the feeling when I first noticed her in the audience.”
The biggest misconception about drag is that it’s inherently sexual, he said.
“That association between drag and sexuality, in my opinion, forms the basis for many of these proposed drag restriction laws,” Schueler said. “There are drag performances tailored to adult audiences, but those are not the same performances you would ever see at a Pride event or Drag Queen Story Hour.”
Regardless of the hurdles, Andi loves everything about performing.
“I literally get to play dress-up and live out my pop-star fantasy,” he said. “Being a drag queen has given me social opportunities to network and immerse myself within my community in addition to professional opportunities to build my skill set and portfolio.”
One of the characteristics Andy values the most is integrity.
“I really look up to people with a lot of integrity because to me that demonstrates a quality of strength, perseverance, and resistance to pressures to act in a certain way,” he said. “Most important, integrity is honesty. When someone can be honest with others, with themselves, when it’s easy and especially when it’s hard, that shows me a willingness to learn and a determination to your values.”
Drag queen personas vary depending on the performer. So do outfits, which can entail sequins, fabrics, and many, many wigs.
“How many wigs can you have before it’s a problem?” Schueler asked.
A wall of wigs and two garments racks keeps his wardrobe refreshed constantly. Some of his pieces were commissioned, or custom-made by designers, some he designed, and some were bought, he said.
The custom pieces are his favorite to wear.
“There’s nothing quite like wearing a piece of couture fashion that was tailored to your measurements,” he said.
Andi’s performances stand out to other drag queens because he likes to make custom music mixes for the shows.
“What I do is I’ll take a few songs, some sound effects, maybe a movie monologue or a speech, and mix it all up to create something engaging and fun--with a story to it as well,” he said. “So, as I’m making a mix, I’m also thinking about the choreography, the costume, the hair, the makeup — all of it.”
After he created the mix, he then will listen through the music and create a routine.
“I try not to repeat songs too much, so I’ll usually perform each mix maybe once a month,” he said.
Andy likes reading, creating different kinds of art, and spending quality time with his loved ones outside of drag.
He also co-hosts “VOICES of the Next Generation” once a month in Madison.
To find upcoming drag shows and more information on Andi visit Andi Withani Domino’s Facebook page.
