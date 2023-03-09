WATERTOWN - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Watertown area until 9am Friday. Snow is expected in the Watertown area with total snow of 4 to 6 inches expected, according to a media release. 

To assist the Street Department in their plowing and cleanup efforts, the Watertown Police Department has declared a City-Wide Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday night. The Snow Emergency will run for 48 hours, but can be cancelled earlier.

