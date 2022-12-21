Watertown couple creates colorful winter wonderland with holiday light extravaganza

Any Scrooges in need of reform can take a drive to 1414 Center St. in Watertown.
They can tune the car radio to 88.1, listen to some festive Christmas songs played in sync with a dazzling display of lights that come alive in the darkness. Scrooge or the Grinch could leave as jolly Old Saint Nick himself.
Joe and Laurie Haberkorn could convert more than one humbug this season.
The couple decided to continue with their family’s longtime tradition of hanging holiday lights, but not with just a few strands of bulbs. Instead, they transformed their front and backyard into a winter wonderland flush with intense holiday hues of green, red and white.
While the glowing extravaganza has some motorists stopping in their vehicles to see the flickering and festive lights, it has others stretching their legs and walking in the Haberkorn’s backyard, where the sparkling strands of lights and vibrant holiday decorations glow to the sequence of the different holiday songs.
Breyana Wolter and her daughter, Gracy Moore, 7, strolled through the thousands and thousands of lights Monday night.
“We’ve been coming here since she was two years old,” Wolter said. “She loves coming here to see all of the lights. It’s something she remembers every Christmas.”
Gracy said—besides sliding in the snow—the colorful lights remind her of Jesus Christ’s birthday.
“That’s the reason behind all of the lights we put up each year,” Joe Haberkorn said. He pointed to a lighted holiday decoration resembling the Star of Bethlehem and a lighted nativity scene.
The tradition of decorating with holiday lights began with his father, who was also named Joe, said Haberkorn.
“When the Watertown Daily Times would hold a contest on holiday lights, my father would win every time,” said the younger Haberkorn.
“It was tradition for us to go to grandpa’s house the day after Thanksgiving to see all of the lights,” Laurie Haberkorn said.
Although Joe’s father passed away, it didn’t halt the tradition of hanging the lights. The display simply moved to a few of the Haberkorns’ homes before eventually coming to 1414 Center Street in Watertown. All together, the tradition has been going on for 36 years.
“We want to try and put a little joy in people’s hearts,” Joe Haberkorn said. “We do it for the smile we see on people’s faces. The kids love to run around the backyard and see all of the lights we have.”
Watertown’s 10-year-old Clayton Schulz is no different.
Schultz and his grandmother, Beth Buske, toured the land of lights Monday night and stood in amazement of how many there are in total.
“I can’t imagine putting all of this together,” Buske said. “It’s simply amazing to see.”
“There’s more than I can count,” Clayton said.
When asked how many strands of lights and cords are used to power the sparkling light show, Joe and Laurie just laughed.
“There’s a lot,” Joe Haberkorn said.
The displays were put up the weekend of Halloween. The display takes about 30 hours to assemble, but it goes quickly, Laurie Haberkorn said.
“We had the entire family helping,” she said. “We’re lucky to have three electrical engineers in the family.”
“The holiday displays are in pieces so following New Year’s Day they begin to take the sections apart and store them in the garage for next year,” Laurie Haberkorn added. “Taking the display down depends on the weather and how much snow we have on the ground, too.”
The Haberkorns turn on the display about 5 in the evening and shut it down at 9 or 9:30 each night, depending on when visitors stop arriving.
The yard decorations might lead you to think the interior of the Haberkorn’s home would also be decked out with holiday cheer.
Nope.
The couple have a small decorated tree in one corner of their living room.
“If we want to see Christmas decorations we look out our windows,” Joe Haberkorn said.
