A citizen wishing to address the Watertown Common Council will have three minutes to do it, for now.
A member of the public raised the issue during public comment, saying three minutes is not enough time for citizens to get their points across to alderpersons. The concern was that a time limit may discourage residents from attending council meetings and speaking on the issues before the council.
There are other ways to address the council than from the podium, said alderperson Will Licht on Tuesday.
"Our officials all have our phone numbers on the city’s website," he said. "I love phone calls. That’s a conversation. Email is sort of a conversation. Although public comment may be necessary I don’t think it is the best way to communicate. I would be in favor of the time limit, but I'm not necessarily wedded to three minutes.”
No resident has called or emailed to register a complaint against changing the three-minute public comment rule, said alderperson Dan Bartz.
“The only one I have heard from is Mr. (Ken) Berg,” Bartz said. "I looked at a lot of municipalities around the state and many of them do not allow for a public comment period.”
Other municipalities — Kenosha, Fort Atkinson, Madison, Whitewater and Racine — have a three-minute public comment rule, Bartz said.
Wisconsin law requires public notice, but not public comment at municipal meetings, according to the Wisconsin League of Municipalities.
Bartz recommended the council retain the three-minute public comment time limit with the mayor using her discretion to extend the public comment when it is appropriate.
“If we were to change the time limit and extend it to four, five or even 10 minutes I would then question what would be a sufficient amount of time for a person to speak to the council?” Bartz asked.
When an individual comes up to the podium to speak, it opens the channels of communication, said alderperson Eric Schmid.
"I’m not a fan of the time limit because just because all these other municipalities do it we should do it," he said. "That’s what big government does to silence people. Whether that’s our intent or not, that’s what I am hearing."
"So has it been abused? A little bit,” Schmid added. "But does it require a hard and fast change? I don’t think so.”
The number of people who attend council meetings are relatively low, but every individual who has spoken before the council has "meant well," said alderperson Fred Smith.
"They’ve taken a part of their evening to come down here to share their points of view,” he said. "As representatives of the people, we don’t know everything and should be eager to hear from those that have a perspective that we may not know of. They just have something on their mind they want to share. The worst thing we can do is to risk sending the message that we know everything and that we don’t need any input from the citizens at large.”
The three-minute public time limit began under Watertown Mayor John David during a discussion on the vicious dog ordinance, said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
"Our code does allow the mayor as this chair of this committee to set a rule so we don’t need to take any type of vote or action,” she said. "I want to consider your thoughts and your opinions and engage those as we conduct business in this room and throughout the city."
No action was taken on the issue. It was on the Watertown Common Council agenda to review and discuss.
