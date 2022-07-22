Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV assistant media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, July 25 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Speaking of Horses; 9 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 3:30 p.m., Sports Talk; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church service; 7 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 8:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert.
Tuesday, July 26 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 8 p.m., Municipal Band Concert.
Wednesday, July 27 — 8 a.m., ICAN; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; noon, Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, July 28 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church service; 1 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 8 p.m., ICAN; 9 p.m., Municipal Band Concert.
Friday, July 29 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 11 a.m., Euterpe Music Club; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.
Saturday, July 30 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 1 p.m., library grand re-opening; 4 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., ICAN; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 10 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa.
Sunday, July 31 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church service; 9 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Regular Church service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church service; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church services.
