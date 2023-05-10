Monday, May 15 – 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8:30 a.m., Speaking of Horses; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 3:30 p.m., Inspire Music Program; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 7 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 8:30 p.m., WHS Girls Soccer vs DeForest.
Tuesday, May 16 – 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church Service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 12 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Chamber Chat; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 8 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa.
Wednesday, May 17 – 8 a.m., ICAN; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 12 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club Scholarship Winners; 2 p.m., Chamber Chat; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 7 p.m., Common Council Meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, May 18 – 8 a.m., Common Council Meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; 12 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 2 p.m., Main Street Matters Open Forum; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 8 p.m., ICAN; 9 p.m., Chamber Chat.
Friday, May 19 – 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 11 a.m., WHS Girls Soccer vs Sauk Prairie; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.
Saturday, May 20 – 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., A WHS Girl’s Soccer vs DeForest; 1 p.m., Sports Talk; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club Scholarship winners; 4 p.m., Cozy with Jill & Lisa; 5 p.m., Chamber Chat; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., ICAN; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 10 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa.
Sunday, May 21 – 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church Service; 9 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 12 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Regular Church Service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Services.
