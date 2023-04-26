Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8:30 a.m., Speaking of Horses; 9 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 3:30 p.m., A Celebration of Jazz WUSD Elementary Concert; 6: p.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 7 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa; 8:30 p.m., Main Street Matters Open Forum.

Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church Service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 12 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 2 p.m., Chamber Chat; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service; 5 p.m., ICAN; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 8 p.m., Cozy with Jill and Lisa.

