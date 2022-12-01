Watertown Common Council members approved the 2023 budget with $600,000 included for the design of the new fire station.
The land for the fire station is currently under negotiation, said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. She did not comment further at the council’s special meeting Tuesday to approve the budget.
The city intends to design it in 2023 and construct it in 2024, she said. She said the new station could begin operations in 2025.
The city will hire three firefighters/paramedics, one parks employee and one programming/coordinator for the Bentzin Family Town Square, McFarland said.
The 2023 budget also includes a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment, with many of the city employees likely to receive a step adjustment of 2.5% with positive performance evaluations. The group health plan has a 6.2% increase in cost totaling $169,000 for the city. The Wisconsin Retirement System has required increases for city contributions totaling $94,000.
“While budgeting is an intense and time consuming process, each time I undertake this effort I’m reminded how honored I am to have the opportunity to dig deep into these numbers and to define our strategy into the future,” McFarland said. "The responsibility the taxpayers have placed on me, and the common council, is always at the forefront of the decisions that are made.”
It can be difficult to know the depth of the city’s needs and find the balance with the impact of the taxpayer, McFarland said.
“Many, many days and hours go into finding that balance, and I think it is important for our residents to know that,” McFarland said. “No dollar is asked of them without careful consideration of our needs, our mandates, and our future vision."
Based on the budget numbers approved Tuesday, city taxes for the average home will increase despite a significant drop in tax rates. That’s because the new rates, $7.96 per $1,000 in assessed value for Dodge County residents, are 44% lower than last year’s rate, but the average home’s assessment went 55%. The numbers are similar for Jefferson County residents, whose tax rates would drop from $11.27 to $7.97.
Under those rates, the owner of a Watertown house in Dodge County appraised at $200,000 would pay $1,592 in annual taxes. The owner of a Watertown house in Jefferson County would pay $1,594 in annual taxes.
The new assessments are the first update in a decade for city residents, leading to new numbers that have shocked some people. However, higher assessments don’t automatically translate to higher taxes.
The 2023 budget has total expenditures of $19,357,439, an increase from $986,122 from the total expenditures in 2022. The 2022 tax levy is at $15,100,000, which is an increase of $350,000 from last year.
The levy is increasing 2.4% in a year where inflation is near 8%.
“We’re balancing the rising goods and services by using the fund balance,” she said. “Our fund balance goal is 25%. While we are using $782,000, we are still at 29.5%."
The total in “government funds” debt being retired next year, which includes tax incremental finance districts and solid waste, is $5.18 million, McFarland said.
“We’re planning to borrow $4 million, which will allow us to continue to pay off more debt than we take on,” she said. “Of that $4 million, $600,000 is for design costs for the new fire station, and another large portion is for our share of additional infrastructure work.”
She said the city streets that will undergo construction in 2023 include:
• South Washington Street from Emmet Street to West Milwaukee Street;
• Emmet Street from South Church Street to South Water Street;
• West Madison Street from South Church Street to South Water Street and on West Milwaukee Street from South Montgomery Street to South Church Street.
McFarland said North Fourth Street will be resurfaced from Jones Street to the North Fourth Street Bridge.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be funding 80% of the construction costs on the North Fourth Street resurfacing project, which is approximately $425,000 in state and federal funding. Nearly $1.5 million in city funding has been placed in the 2023 budget for street reconstruction and resurfacing projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.