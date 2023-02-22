Watertown Common Council members voted Monday to hire Short Elliot Hendrickson of Madison at a cost of $547,580 to design the city’s new fire station.

The fire department added EMS services in 1975 but the current station hasn’t been expanded since it was built in 1964 because it is surrounded by three roads and the Rock River. The current station stands at 17,268 square feet, and it’s no longer suitable for the department’s needs and not cost effective to renovate, officials say.

