Watertown Common Council members voted Monday to hire Short Elliot Hendrickson of Madison at a cost of $547,580 to design the city’s new fire station.
The fire department added EMS services in 1975 but the current station hasn’t been expanded since it was built in 1964 because it is surrounded by three roads and the Rock River. The current station stands at 17,268 square feet, and it’s no longer suitable for the department’s needs and not cost effective to renovate, officials say.
“We’re really excited and relieved to be on the path to a new fire department,” says Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch. “Our current station lacks adequate space for our apparatus and our firefighters. In addition, we do not have proper areas for conducting training, performing maintenance or decontamination equipment and gear.
“The apparatus bay floor is unable to keep up with the weight of modern fire suppression apparatus and has had many repairs over the years as a result,” he said. “With this new station, we will be able to serve the city more effectively than ever before.”
The new fire station will be constructed off Church Street, west of the Able Light Thrift shop. The piece of land is a 7.6-acre plot near 621 Bernard and 668 Johnson streets, but does not yet have a designated address.
The city purchased the land for the fire station in late 2022 using fund balance money, meaning that no money was borrowed to buy the plot. The estimated cost of the fire station is between $11-$13 million.
Officials will determine a final cost once bids are solicited for construction. Borrowing for the fire station’s construction will be paid off over 20 years. This multi-year strategic approach will necessitate slight increases of the debt levy in 2024-26, but then allow future debt service to be level for the following decade.
The fire station “will mean improved and balanced response times, reduced spending on deteriorating buildings and providing facilities for our firefighters that reflect today’s standards,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “This has been an event over 20 years in the making, and we are grateful to be able to begin to realize this goal.”
With design services secured, the station will be designed this year and built in 2024, McFarland said.
Watertown Fire Department wants to occupy the new station in late 2024 to early 2025.
In other business:
Council members voted unanimously to apply for a Vibrant Spaces grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for the improvement of alley infrastructure, specifically pavement and drainage improvements. If the city is awarded a WEDC Vibrant Spaces grant for its downtown alley infrastructure improvements, the WEDC cost share will be $46,790 and the city’s share will be approximately $46,790.
