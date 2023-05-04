Watertown Common Council members are giving individuals interested in the District 3 aldermanic seat until May 26 to turn in their applications for the position so the council can vote on them at their June 6 meeting.
Before the council made their decision Tuesday, Watertown City Attorney Steven Chesebro told them they had three options when a vacancy of an alderperson exists. Those options are:
• Fill the vacancy by majority vote of the common council.
• Appoint a successor to fill the vacancy until a special election can be held.
• Leave the seat vacant until an election is held to fill the vacancy.
Traditionally within Watertown, according to a memo from Chesebro to council members, the vacancy has been filled by a majority vote of the council from eligible candidates within the district.
Alderperson Brad Blanke made a motion to use option one where the council would take the vote at its next scheduled common council meeting with applications to be received no later than a week prior to that meeting.
Alderperson Myron Moldenhauer gave Blanke’s motion a second.
However, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the information would be needed by April 10 for the council packets so council members could make their decision at the April 16 meeting.
Alderperson Eric Schmid agreed with option one, but wanted the timeline changed.
“I understand the need to fill it, but that’s a very short window to get qualified, competent applicants that could potentially fill the slot,” Schmid said. “I would be more comfortable pushing that timeline to have packets to us by the end of May so that gives us adequate time with the end of the school year coming up with graduations to get them to us to review so we can vote on them in June.”
Moldenhauer disagreed.
“I would like to see it go as proposed because this is an important seat and it should be filled as soon as possible so all districts are represented by the taxpayers,” he said.
Schmid offered an amendment to have the applications returned by May 26 with the council approving them June 6.
The city has already known about the opening for two weeks now, Blanke said.
“I think delaying it further doesn’t serve any purpose,” he said.
The extra time allows the community to see what option of the three the council chose, Schmid said.
“It shows that we as a board agreed upon one of the three courses of action that was presented by the city attorney and it gives the community a chance to see the course of action the board has chosen,” he said. “Because if we have chosen to hold a special election which we could do we could publish the cost to the community and then everybody would go through the process of running again and going through that process which would make it even longer. I think by that process (Schmid’s amendment) it collapses the timeframe in our favor by not choosing that option. I think the most efficient process is to go with the amendment I proposed.”
The council then took a vote to end discussion, which passed 5-3.
Before Blanke’s motion was eventually voted down 5-3 and Schmid’s amendment was approved, alderperson Fred Smith asked Chesebro filling the vacancy by a majority vote would mean.
“Sometimes a majority vote means a majority of the actual members of the city council,” Smith said. “Sometimes a majority means a majority of those present and voting at that particular time.”
Chesebro said a majority vote — in this instance — would be the majority of the vote of the common council.
“There isn’t a restriction as to whether or not the mayor is included in that if there is a tie so that it would be a vote of the common council as it exists,” Chesebro said. “If there is a tie then the mayor would be a tiebreaker and it would be a majority of that version of the common council as the mayor is a member of it.”
Filling the vacancy would require five votes for a majority, Chesebro said.
The District 3 aldermanic seat became vacant after Robert Smail decided against taking it for what he described as “imminent changes” to his work and family commitments.
Smail earned 317 votes to Nicholas McGriff’s 315 in the April 4 election. McGriff then called for a recount, which yielded the same results as the spring election.
