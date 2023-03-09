Watertown Common Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the sale of $3.9 million in general obligation promissory notes to pay for infrastructure improvements and new equipment.

Currently, Moody’s Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Watertown’s $3.9 million general obligation promissory notes. The notes are general obligations of the city, and all the taxable property in Watertown is subject to the levy of a tax to pay the principal and interest on the notes as they become due.

