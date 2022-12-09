Council members should reconsider the three-minute rule for public comments, an active Watertown resident said.
Ken Berg — who regularly attends and speaks before and after Watertown Common Council meetings — said three minutes is not enough time for citizens to make their points at Tuesday’s council meeting. Council members agreed and said they would add the rule to a future agenda.
“It sends the wrong message to people like me who come here to give you information and an education on topics that may help you in your decision making,” he said.
Berg, who served residents on the Watertown Common Council for 18 years, said during his time as an alderperson citizens were allowed to speak without a time limit.
“We didn’t have that rule and people were allowed to speak and share in the democratic process,” he said. “Some of the topics we discussed were controversial such as the city hall renovation and expansion project. It went to a referendum and had a lot of controversy surrounding it, but we allowed residents to openly discuss it.”
The meetings were “packed,” but there were no time limits placed on residents, Berg said.
“We organized our city hall and got rid of the assessor’s office, which had two really good people working in it,” he said. “That was another controversial issue. These were not three minute discussions either. You work for the people collectively. All of you are servants of the people. I am one of those people and I think it’s disrespectful to put that type of clamp on people when they’re here.”
The time limit may discourage residents from attending council meetings and speaking on the issues before the council, Berg added.
The rule was put in place when some residents spoke out against a Pride in the Park event held in August at Riverside Park. Some residents objected to a drag show performance at the park.
The discussion surrounding the event was not a “good enough" reason to put a time limit in place, Berg said.
“You were flawed in your thinking to use that as a restriction to put on people who are trying to make this city better by providing you with insight,” he said. “Three minutes is not adequate time to make a point. It’s just not good government practice.”
Alderperson Fred Smith asked if the time limit could possibly be revisited and placed on the agenda for an upcoming meeting for council members to review and to possibly take action on it.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland agreed with Smith and said the issue could be placed on the next council agenda as new business for council members to discuss.
