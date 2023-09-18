Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce members and Leadership Project 2023 participants met Friday morning to celebrate their most recent project, which is offering bike rentals to the community at the Watertown/Oconomowoc Interurban Bike Trail, 423 Humboldt St. Brad Kuenzi, left side, from left, Realty Executives, Kim Schooley, Leadership Class 2023; Casey Schuett, YES! Watertown; and Robin Kaufmann, Watertown tourism director. In the back, left side, Kristine Butteris, Watertown Parks and Recreation director, from left, Eric Iverson, Fort Community Credit Union, Andy Tessman and Claire Peterson, both of Chickens Unlimited; and Bridget Van Ert, Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce member. Alison Navin, on the right side, from left, Courtney Krause, Emily Wilcox, Stacey Johnson, all Leadership Watertown 2023 members; Stephanie Curtis, Leadership Watertown chairperson; and Bonnie Hertel, Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. Jason Davis, on the right, from left, Watertown Rotary, Sem Peetz and Jeremy Walker, both of Leadership Watertown Class 2023 and Deb Portman, Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation member.
Citizens looking for a bicycle to tour the city can now rent them at the Watertown/Oconomowoc Interurban Bike Trail, 423 Humboldt St.
There are four adult bicycles and two children’s bicycles available to rent. The cost is $10 for the first hour and $8 for each hour thereafter. The bicycle checkout program will also be offered through the Watertown Public Library by month’s end, Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Hertel said.
