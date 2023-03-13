Watertown author Edward Wendland tells stories through “A Kid Called Eddie”
“A Kid Called Eddie” written by Watertown resident Ed Wendland.

Edward Wendland wrote a book at 87 years-old, originally for his five children to read about his life growing up during the Great Depression.

For example, his whole family living in the farm kitchen through the winter to get warmth from the stove. He bathed in a wash tub after other family members, which made the water dirty.

