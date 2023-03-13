Watertown author Edward Wendland tells stories through “A Kid Called Eddie”

Edward Wendland wrote a book at 87 years-old, originally for his five children to read about his life growing up during the Great Depression.
For example, his whole family living in the farm kitchen through the winter to get warmth from the stove. He bathed in a wash tub after other family members, which made the water dirty.
Now “A Kid Called Eddie: Growing up in the Depression and War” might possibly turn into a television series, which Wendland never expected.
“My work is not like a novel, I just tell the story,” he said. “These things really happened and I just tell it how it was.”
The 164-page book contains no dialogue, making it easy to read, he said.
Wendland will be turning 90 in August, but that doesn’t stop him from keeping busy.
“I never like to waste my time,” he said. “I like putting ideas together for different books, I’m always working on books.”
The name of the book is inspired by his mischievous days as a kid.
“I was always a good kid, but when I heard ‘Oh Eddie’ I knew I was in hot water,” he said.
Wendland has five children with his late wife, who was also an author, Mary Wendland; they were married for almost 50 years.
He’s lived in Watertown since 1962. He retired at 81 from a state economic consultancy. He is also one of the proud founders of the Main Street organization from about thirty years ago.
People reading the book won’t just learn about how he lived, but they will also get the feel of historic events that happened during that time period, Wendland said.
“You’ll get a real flavor of the lives of different people and for the time in the ‘30s,” Wendland said.
Every age can relate to a lot of the stories in the book, he said.
Reader reaction makes the labor worth it, Wendland said.
A high school teacher in Illinois used the book for junior high classes and he received numerous thank you notes. Students asked for his signatures, which still makes him chuckle.
During a September 2022 interview with the WTMJ television station, Wendland said the book could become a television show.
“Well, after I did the book, a writer from Atlanta, Georgia, a professional writer, picked it up and she asked if she could write the screenplay,” he said in the interview. “And so, she wrote the screenplay, and the screenplay was submitted in Hollywood.”
Wendland has written numerous books, but he is not quite sure when they’ll be published.
“A Kid Called Eddie: Growing up in the Depression and War” can be found on Amazon.
