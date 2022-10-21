Pictured back row, left to right: Jackson Gleesing, Addie Nass, Naomi Jenson, Autumn Fournier, Cannon Jo Wiley and Jay Orvik. Front row, left to right: Lizzie Brown, Lexi Buehler, Natalie Rhodes, Layla Turner, Lily Garbelman and Brevon Kamrath.
Pictured left to right: Lexi Buehler, Lucy Groeler, Brevon Kamrath, Rowan Thomas (standing in for Bundy), Layla Turner and Lily Garbelman practicing for their performance with Bundy.
Contributed
Pictured left to right: Lucy Groeler, Tara Wiley, Meg Scullin, Drew Scheid, Emmaleigh Rein, Lexi Buehler. Students are excited to perform on stage with the famous actress.
Contributed
Lexi Buehler, WHS senior, is ready to take the stage.
Contributed
Lucy Groeler has been involved in singing and theater since she was little. She can recall being in at least 23 musicals and plays, starting in the fifth grade, and soaks up every chance she can get to improve her skills.
But yesterday was the first chance she got to meet a Broadway star.
Tonight, the Watertown High School senior will join 16 other high school, middle school and college students in performing on the same stage with that star, Laura Bell Bundy, in Watertown. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the WHS auditorium.
“When I first auditioned I was really, really nervous to even think about getting the chance to work with someone like her,” Groeler told the Daily Times on Wednesday. “I’m excited to hear what she has to say about us and to get the chance to work with her.”
Bell Bundy is best known in theater circles for a yearlong run playing the lead in “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Broadway, and IMBD.com lists 63 acting credits, including a starring role in the TV series “Anger Management” with Charlie Sheen and a recurring role on “How I Met Your Mother.”
Count WHS senior Drew Scheid a fan.
Scheid, who has pictures of himself holding a microphone in his hand as a 3-year-old, said anyone who wants to see the show tonight will get a treat by just seeing Bell Bundy perform “in all her glory.” But he’s also proud of the work he and his fellow masterclass participants did to prepare for the show.
“Still to this day, it doesn’t feel like it’s actually happening,” Sheid said. “When we first heard the news that we would be performing with her, we all were just so happy for each other and excited for the opportunity.”
Riverside Middle School eighth-grader Cannon Jo Wiley has been nervous to meet Bell Bundy, too.
“I’ve been doing theater for a very long time and I’ve never met someone that’s been in her shoes,” Wiley said. “To actually meet someone that has been on Broadway, it’s really exciting for me to get real advice that will help me in the future.”
Each of the students will perform a solo, and the entire group, including two alternates, will join Bundy in singing a medley from “Legally Blonde: The Musical.”
The students have had two rehearsals for the medley and three to four meeting times working on their individual solos, leading up to a cast party on Wednesday. They then participated in a workshop with Bundy on Thursday.
“It’s nerve wracking, but it’s really exciting to know that you’re going to be on stage with someone that good,” said Wiley.
Scheid said he thinks this is by far the biggest thing any of them have ever been involved with.
“Everyone will see a bunch of talented kids that have worked really hard for this night,” he said. “We are all really eager to perform for everyone.”
