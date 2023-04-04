On Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an injury crash involving two motorcycles on County Highway T near Stark Road, town of Portland in Dodge County.
A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on County Highway T, driven by a 33-year-old male from Waterloo, when it crashed into another northbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was operated by a 28-year-old male from Marshall, according to a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was ejected and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle had minor injuries and a passenger, a 23-year-old female from Marshall received non-life threatening injuries because of the crash.
She was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported by an ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. No helmets were worn by anyone involved.
The operator of the Suzuki was flown by UW-Health Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison due to his injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the crash Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote.
Columbus Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, and Sun Prairie EMS responded to the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
