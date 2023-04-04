On Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an injury crash involving two motorcycles on County Highway T near Stark Road, town of Portland in Dodge County.

A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on County Highway T, driven by a 33-year-old male from Waterloo, when it crashed into another northbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was operated by a 28-year-old male from Marshall, according to a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office press release.

