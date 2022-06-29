Waterloo to celebrate July 4 Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jun 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — The City of Waterloo will celebrate Independence Day Monday, July 4 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.There will be several baseball games, bingo and magic show.The day will begin at 8 a.m. with Teener baseball, Waterloo versus Marshall.The Waterloo City Band will perform in the park at 10 a.m.The Waterloo Youth Sports Organization Kids Zone will be in the lower playground area starting at 10 a.m.Also at 1 a.m., American Legion baseball between Marshall and Waterloo will get underway.At noon, Jeff McMullen comedy magic will be on the main stage, while the Veterans of Foreign Wars bingo will be held in the upper pavilion.Also at noon, Hometown League Baseball between Waterloo and Jefferson will begin. The Maunesha River Rates will take on the Johnson Creek Mapaches in a baseball game at 3 p.m.At 2 p.m. No Vacancy will perform on the main stage and at 8 p.m. 3outat5 will perform on the stage.Fireworks will light up the sky over the park starting at 10 p.m.There will be food and beverages in the park provided by the Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary, PrimalCue, St. John’s Church Holy Family Church and Waterloo Parks Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Witterholt took pride in his learning Olivia Quest Hassler 15-year-old boy drowns in Sullivan pond Crogan caps career as All-American at Upper Iowa Joyce Louise (Kottwitz) Jeffers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-23
