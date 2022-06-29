WATERLOO — The City of Waterloo will celebrate Independence Day Monday, July 4 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.

There will be several baseball games, bingo and magic show.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. with Teener baseball, Waterloo versus Marshall.

The Waterloo City Band will perform in the park at 10 a.m.

The Waterloo Youth Sports Organization Kids Zone will be in the lower playground area starting at 10 a.m.

Also at 1 a.m., American Legion baseball between Marshall and Waterloo will get underway.

At noon, Jeff McMullen comedy magic will be on the main stage, while the Veterans of Foreign Wars bingo will be held in the upper pavilion.

Also at noon, Hometown League Baseball between Waterloo and Jefferson will begin. The Maunesha River Rates will take on the Johnson Creek Mapaches in a baseball game at 3 p.m.

At 2 p.m. No Vacancy will perform on the main stage and at 8 p.m. 3outat5 will perform on the stage.

Fireworks will light up the sky over the park starting at 10 p.m.

There will be food and beverages in the park provided by the Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary, PrimalCue, St. John’s Church Holy Family Church and Waterloo Parks Department.

Load comments