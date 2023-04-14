A recount has yielded the same result for a close election result April 4.
Robert Smail earned 317 votes to Nicholas McGriff’s 315, which were the same totals the two individuals received in the city’s unofficial results on election night.
Smail said he expected a recount given how closely contested the race was.
“I would likely have done the same if I were in his position,” Smail wrote in an email to the Daily Times.
McGriff said he was disappointed at the result, but was grateful for Watertown City Clerk Megan Dunneisen and her team’s work to ensure the election’s integrity.
“I am grateful for all the hard work my supporters contributed to my campaign, helping me hand out flyers door-to-door and discussing the issues with interested voters,” McGriff said. “I am disappointed that a national super PAC decided to interfere in a local election, by doing my opponent’s campaigning for him, and I am concerned about what led to their involvement. I feel this should be investigated further to avoid this kind of meddling in the future.”
McGriff was raised in the town of Waukesha where he graduated from Waukesha West in 1997. He has lived in Watertown for 15 years with his wife, Sue, and their two children.
McGriff currently manages part of the building controls department at J.M. Brennan.
Smail did not respond to emailed questions about the role of Americans Keeping Country First in his campaign.
The group is a Super PAC affiliated with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), reportedly aiming to support candidates who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, according to a 2021 article by The Hill.
In a “Voice of the People” contribution published on the Watertown Daily Times website, a voter claimed to have received two mailings from the group on Smail’s behalf.
“I think that the results being the same as they were on election night highlights the quality of our elections process in Watertown and the skill of our poll workers and city staff,” Smail said. “And it’s another great example showing how every vote counts.”
Smail has resided in Watertown for 15 years with his wife, Tressa, and two daughters. He graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1990 and earned his bachelor of arts degree in history from Carroll College in 1995. He earned his master’s of science degree in natural resource management in 2007 at University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point; and later, earned his doctorate in environmental studies in 2020 at University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Smail is employed as a research scientist in the forestry division of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
This is Smail’s first stint in politics.
