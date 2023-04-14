WATERTOWN — Rock River Coalition and Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department are hosting a hands-on workshop for new stream monitoring volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 in Watertown.

This workshop is an introduction to the Water Action Volunteers (WAV) program, a statewide network of more than 500 volunteers who collect data on water quality in their local streams and rivers. No experience is needed to volunteer; and, all the equipment is provided.

