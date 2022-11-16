Village of Lowell Police Chief Rick Gempeler retires after 27 years

Lowell Police Chief Rick Gempeler—or “Chief Rick,” as he was known to Lowell residents—retired Oct. 30. He served 27 years in the part-time position.

 Ed Zagorski

LOWELL—Chief Rick has hung up his badge.

