Village of Lowell Police Chief Rick Gempeler retires after 27 years

LOWELL—Chief Rick has hung up his badge.
Lowell Police Chief Rick Gempeler—or “Chief Rick,” as he was known to Lowell residents—retired Oct. 30. He served 27 years in the part-time position.
“I’ve been here this long because of the trust and respect I earned from the Village of Lowell residents,”
Kelly Cotter, who’s been a part-time Lowell police officer for nearly 15 years, was sworn in to the top cop seat Nov. 3. She said she’ll have a big presence to fill, but Gempeler doubts that will be an issue.
“Kelly won’t have a problem,” Gempeler said. “She’s a people person.”
In 2019, population and housing unit estimates from the United States Census Bureau showed 325 residents in the Village of Lowell.
Gempeler said Lowell is a small, quiet community.
“I would often go and patrol on foot and interact with the residents,” he said. “If I would see people on their porch, I would go up and talk with them. That’s the way I operated here. The residents and I built a relationship of trust.”
Gempeler began building the relationship with the community when he started as an officer there in 1995.
He said if something was going on in the village he wasn’t aware of, the Lowell residents wouldn’t hesitate to share information with him.
“A person would say, ‘You know, Chief Rick, there’s something going on that you ought to know about,’” he said. “I would get the information I needed, and in 15 minutes I had it figured out.”
Although he didn’t share any particulars, Gempeler said that’s how one polices a community like Lowell.
“You listen, communicate and resolve,” he said. “You talk to each other and work with each other to come to a resolution, but, more importantly, you treat each other with respect.”
Gempeler, who grew up in Monroe, began working in a cheese factory at 16. He stuck with it for some time, but he admitted its physically demanding nature led him to other career paths.
He also wanted to help people, he said.
“That’s it—plain and simple,” he said. “I observed what the officers did. I could see the good they were doing. I wanted to do the same.”
Compassion for inmates
After a move to Juneau, he joined the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer in April 1993. He was promoted to corporal and later, offered an opportunity to patrol the roads.
“I wasn’t someone right out of school,” he said, noting he was 37 at the time. “I remember looking outside and seeing the snow come down and thought to myself I should continue working in the jail.”
He said the Dodge County sheriff at the time, Steve Fitzgerald, told him a new jail with 400 beds was going to be constructed in Dodge County. He said Fitzgerald had contacts with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs so Dodge County would house their inmates in the new jail.
“Sheriff Fitzgerald had enough confidence in me to where he named me his jail supervisor,” he said. “They picked me to be the person to go over the blueprints and develop policies and procedures of how we would move prisoners in the new facility and get meals and medical staff to them safely. I appreciate the confidence the sheriff had in me.”
He said when the new jail opened the staff went from nearly 10 to more than 100, which included support staff.
Gempeler said his jailers were also tasked with taking the prisoners back and forth to Milwaukee County for their court appearances.
He said the inmates in the old jail were different from the prisoners of today.
“They just seemed nicer to deal with,” he said. “They didn’t have total respect for you, but they knew you had a job to do.”
During the holidays, he said, jailers had to be on their toes.
“A lot of the inmates didn’t want to be away from their families,” he said. “There were suicide attempts, and you felt good about saving the inmate’s life. They were appreciative of it, too. They would say, ‘I didn’t know what I was thinking.’ And they would thank you for helping them.”
Gempeler said he would often tell inmates, “You’re not a bad person. You’re just going through some difficult times in your life right now. You just have to improve yourself and try to get better.”
He said for the inmates who held a low classification level, he would try to find classes for them to attend so when they got out of jail they had something to fall back on.
“They were people who made mistakes and wanted to get back on track,” Gempeler said. “A lot of their troubles were caused by alcohol and some of the prisoners would acknowledge it, but would return to the jail because of problems they had with alcohol.”
Helping people in Lowell
While working for the Dodge County Jail, Gempeler started working for Lowell Police Department as a part-time officer Jan. 17, 1995. He became chief two years later.
When he was patrolling the Lowell streets, he encountered a person walking home from a local watering hole.
“He flagged me down and said he wanted to report an Elvis sighting,” Gempeler said. “I thought I could have some fun with it so I called Dodge County dispatch and said, ‘442 Dodge—10-43 (have information to pass on). I just took a report of an Elvis sighting, but it’s unconfirmed at this time.”
He said there were often times when people from out of state would come through Lowell and have their cars break down.
“I would check their car out and try to find out what the problem was,” he said. “Sometimes, I would knock on the door of a nearby residence and ask to use some tools to help get people back on the road.”
Gempeler logged 23 years with Dodge County and 27 with Lowell.
Flying into retirement
He said retirement will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Debra, and her two adult children. He also has three grandchildren.
Retirement will also allow Gempeler to spend time on his love for aviation.
“Every year, I take a vacation during EAA in Oshkosh,” he said. “Since I moved from Juneau to Oshkosh now, I am going to see if I can do some volunteer work for them.”
He already holds his pilot’s license and owns a four-seater plane where he and his wife would put their luggage in the back and travel to see their relations.
“I really enjoy flying,” he said. “It’s the freedom of it.”
He admitted it is difficult to leave Lowell because of the love he holds for its residents.
“We just had trick or treating and I was handing out candy from my squad car, and here walks this little boy who said,, ‘Chief Rick, I heard you were leaving.’”
Gempeler told the young boy he was and then the boy asked him to open his car door.
“I asked him why he wanted me to open the door,” Gempeler said. “He told me, ‘Because I want to give you a hug.’ I would be lying if I said I didn’t choke up a bit, but that’s why I enjoyed my time here in Lowell. It is about the connection I shared with the residents here. They hold a special place in my heart.”
