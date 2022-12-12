Candles, stuffed animals and balloons line a curbside along Western Avenue Monday evening. Dozens of people turned out for a vigil for three publicly unidentified victims of a house far that swept through a nearby house Friday morning.
A woman places a flower next to some candles Monday evening along Western Avenue. A Facebook post prompted a spontaneous outpouring of grief among dozens of people in memory of three people who died in a house fire early Friday morning.
A few people said they were there to support the family. A member of the victims' family was present at the vigil, but hid among the crowd rather than talk to reporters.
The gathering was an apparent response to a Facebook post calling for a vigil.
Most of the crowd appeared to be high school age or younger, and television cameras filmed the gathering as people snapped pictures and video on their phones. Sections of Western Avenue and First Street were blocked off by barricades starting about 6:30 p.m.
The people who perished in Friday morning's house fire remained publicly unidentified Monday morning.
Watertown fire and police departments said the victims' remains were scheduled to undergo autopsies on Tuesday at the Jefferson County Office of Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner's office referred questions about the identities of the victims back to the Watertown fire and police departments.
An online fundraising effort reportedly on behalf of the victims' families had raised almost $5,000 by Monday afternoon.
The fire occurred about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 100-block of Western Avenue. Emergency responders arrived about 12:36 a.m. to find the house engulfed with victims still inside. They attempted rescue, but were beaten back by the heat and flames of the fire.
Officials with the State Fire Marshall, Dodge and Jefferson county sheriffs' departments are assisting in the investigation.
A press release updating the public did not offer a possible explanation for the cause of the blaze.
Watertown fire chief Travis Teesch said Tuesday afternoon authorities have not ruled out any possible cause of the blaze.
