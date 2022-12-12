A Watertown police officer stands guard Friday outside of a residence in the 100 block of Western Avenue near the city’s department of public works building. Emergency responders arrived on-scene shortly after 12:36 a.m. Friday morning to find a house engulfed in flames, with residents trapped inside. Three died in the blaze.
The names and ages of the three people who perished in Friday morning's house fire remained unreleased Monday.
Watertown fire and police departments said the victims' remains were scheduled to undergo autopsies on Tuesday at the Jefferson County Office of Medical Examiner. The Medical Examiner's office referred questions about the identities of the victims back to the Watertown fire and police departments.
An online fundraising effort reportedly on behalf of the victims' families had raised almost $5,000 by Monday afternoon.
The fire occurred about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 100-block of Western Avenue. Emergency responders arrived about 12:36 a.m. to find the house engulfed with victims still inside. They attempted rescue, but were beaten back by the heat and flames of the fire.
Officials with the State Fire Marshall, Dodge and Jefferson county sheriffs' departments are assisting in the investigation.
A press release updating the public did not offer a possible explanation for the cause of the blaze.
