WATERTOWN — Versiti will hold a blood drive Thursday from 1 — 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Fellowship Hall located at 604 S. Fifth St., Watertown.To schedule an appointment to donate at Trinity Lutheran Church, please sign up at bit.ly/trinitymarch23 or call 877-232-4376.This March, Versiti is offering a BOGO with Noodles and Company! Redemption of the code can only be used online or using the Noodles Reward App, expires April 9.If you have any questions, please contact Kate Cahill at kcahill@versiti.org or call donor services line at 877-232-4376.
