Boo Bash — The Halloween Boo Bash for ages 4 and up at Brandt/Quirk Park is set for Monday, Oct. 31 beginning at 5 p.m. Kids should come dressed in a favorite costume to play lots of fun Halloween-themed games and make spooky crafts. For those who are 10 and up, there is a zombie vs. human capture-the-flag game from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Men's basketball league — Registration is now underway for the Men’s Basketball League. League play is scheduled for Thursday nights at Riverside Middle School (dependent on school district schedules) with the first game beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and team fees and rosters are due. On Oct. 24 league play begins. Team fee is $200, which includes a $25 deposit to hold your team’s spot. There is a $5/non-city resident player fee for all players residing outside Watertown city limits. Players must be at least 19 years of age, or have completed high school to qualify.
Cardio kickboxing— This high energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older and will be held on Wednesdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents.
Little Dunkers Basketball — An instructional basketball program for boys and girls who are currently enrolled in 5K through Grade 4 will be held on Saturday mornings, Nov. 5, 12, Dec. 3, 10, and 17 at Webster School Gym. Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. The players will have ample opportunity to practice new-found skills and perfect their talents on scaled-down equipment designed just for this program. The fee is 5K/Grade 1—$20 for city residents or $30 for non-city residents. For Grades 2-4 $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident. Pre-registration by Wednesday, Nov. 2 is required for this program. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.
Fall ballroom dance — James Romlein will lead students in a fun filled time of dancing. Learn how to waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba, and mambo. Classes meet on Fridays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $30/couple city resident, $45/couple non-city resident, $15/single city resident, $22.50/single non-city resident.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Oct. 17. A variety of levels are offered beginning with three-year olds.
We’re on Facebook and Instagram — Check Facebook (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) and Instagram (@watertownparkrec) for programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
