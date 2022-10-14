Boo Bash — The Halloween Boo Bash for ages 4 and up at Brandt/Quirk Park is set for Monday, Oct. 31 beginning at 5 p.m. Kids should come dressed in a favorite costume to play lots of fun Halloween-themed games and make spooky crafts. For those who are 10 and up, there is a zombie vs. human capture-the-flag game from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Men's basketball league — Registration is now underway for the Men’s Basketball League. League play is scheduled for Thursday nights at Riverside Middle School (dependent on school district schedules) with the first game beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and team fees and rosters are due. On Oct. 24 league play begins. Team fee is $200, which includes a $25 deposit to hold your team’s spot. There is a $5/non-city resident player fee for all players residing outside Watertown city limits. Players must be at least 19 years of age, or have completed high school to qualify.

