The Unity Project of Watertown announced Thursday it will host a Pride Celebration and Vendor Fair on July 30 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Riverside Park celebration shelter, 916 Labaree St.

Vendors will include jewelry, photos, art, crafts, therapists office and several local churches.

There will be a drag show at 3 p.m.

The Unity Project of Watertown has worked rigorously for the past several months to put together this local pride event.

LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC members of the community were prioritized in having a space at the vendor fair.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Load comments