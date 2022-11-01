Just eight days before the midterm elections, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made a stop in Watertown Monday morning to meet with his supporters at the Jefferson County Republican Party’s headquarters.
Johnson took issue with former President Barack Obama campaigning for Johnson’s Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Johnson will face Barnes in the Nov. 8 contest.
Their race is one of a handful around the country that could decide control of the U.S. Senate next year, and it’s the only one with an incumbent Republican seeking re-election in a state carried by President Joe Biden. It’s shaping up to be a close race, which has become commonplace in the Badger State, where Donald Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and then lost to Biden by nearly the same margin two years ago.
“President Obama is the one who put us on this disastrous course,” Johnson said. “He’s lying when he says I want to put Social Security on the chopping block. I never said I was going to get rid of it. What politician would say that?”
Johnson wants to save Social Security, he said, but emphasized prioritizing spending to do so.
“We can’t be spending $369 billion on Green New Deal boondoggles. We can’t afford that,” he said. “We have to start prioritizing spending so we have the financial wherewithal to one up benefits when the Social Security trust fund runs out. It’s pretty rich for a president who divides his time between Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, D.C. to come here and say I’m out of touch.”
Johnson said he was concerned about the Barnes’ campaign doubling its fundraising efforts in the third quarter of October.
“You have to be concerned about something like this,” Johnson said. “We need the resources to convey and spread the truth. Our campaign is just telling the truth about Barnes being a radical leftist and spreading lies and distorting the truth.”
Johnson said the top issues of the race include inflation, gas prices, crime and borders he said are open and flooded with deadly drugs.
“These were all caused,” Johnson said. “They didn’t just happen. They were caused by Democratic policies and Democratic governments. Their policies have weakened this country. And when America is a weakened country, the world is a more dangerous place, as we are witnessing.”
Johnson said people can’t rely on Democrats, but, instead, asked those who attended Monday’s campaign rally to help.
“One reason I am on this 4,000 mile, 10-day bus tour is to tell all of you what we need to do,” he said. “You have to do more. If you took six folks to the polls in 2020, take a dozen this time. Take two dozen. If you talked to 10 of your family, friends and neighbors—talk to 100. That’s what is required. We can’t rely on the media to tell the truth. It has to be up to all of us.”
He said campaigns are about truth and not lies.
“We have to tell the truth,” he said. “You know what’s really on the ballot? It’s freedom. It’s what every one of you use each day when you wake up and go to work. It’s what you use to dream and aspire.”
Johnson said Barnes has disdain for America, Wisconsin and law enforcement.
“It’s shocking,” he said. “Barnes said, ‘Racism is actually scarier here in Wisconsin than the South because we institutionalized it. We concealed it.’”
Johnson said his opponent is a leader of the “Defund the Police” movement. He said it pains Barnes to see a fully-funded police budget.
Johnson said Barnes went on Russia Today, Vladimir Putin’s propaganda channel, at least six times as a member of Wisconsin’s Assembly.
“He was on the channel within days after the slaughter of five Dallas police officers,” Johnson said. “He rationalized the shooting. He said police turned their badges into a license to bully. That is who is running against me. We have to make sure people don’t vote for him. The left is divided. They are angry. So if you talk to someone, ask them to join us in healing and unifying this country.”
