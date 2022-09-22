Two drivers were injured Thursday morning when two trucks collided in the Town of Rubicon, spilling almost 6,000 gallons of milk, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported.
At approximately 9:44 a.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash on County Highway P at County Highway N (to the east), in Rubicon.
Initial investigation showed that a Jose Lorenzana, 26, of Franklin was driving a 2021 Ford FedEx ground delivery truck west on N and had stopped at the intersection with County Highway P. James Krueger, 28, of Mayville was driving a 2013 Western Star milk truck south on County Highway P approaching the intersection with County Highway N. The FedEx truck failed to yield to the milk truck, and both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the milk truck to overturn and spill approximately 5,800 gallons of milk, the sheriff's department reported.
Both drivers were transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
County Highway P, between County Highway N to the east and County Highway N to the west, was closed for several for scene clean-up.
Assisting with the crash were Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County MCSAP inspector.
