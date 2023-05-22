Two crashes on Dodge County highways have killed one person and seriously injured multiple others on Saturday, authorities said.
The first, fatal crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and County Road M in the Town of Chester, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.
A 2017 Chevy Sonic passenger car containing passengers from Fall River was driving northbound on 151 when it drifted onto the shoulder and struck a 2020 International Semi truck pulling double trailers which was disabled on the side of the road, according to the post.
The crash killed a 38-year-old woman in the front passenger seat, critically injured the driver, a 59-year-old man, who was subsequently med-flighted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital. A 14-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries, and was transported first to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and then to the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
A 9-year-old girl sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.
The truck’s driver, a 32-year-old Oshkosh man, was not injured in the collision, according to the post.
The second, nonfatal crash happened about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Jersey and Breezy Point roads in the Town of Trenton, according to a second post.
A tractor driven by a 38-year-old man and pulling a forage wagon was turning into a farm driveway off of Jersey when a motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old Markesan man attempted to pass, according to the post.
The motorcyclist struck the wagon, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to the post.
The driver of the tractor was not injured in the crash, according to the post.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s department, and in the case of the fatal wreck, the Dodge County Medical Examiner.
Multiple agencies from Beaver Dam and Waupun assisted in the response to both wrecks, according to the post.
