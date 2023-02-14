Turner Hall was not immune from the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Watertown’s historic landmark and canceled many of its events.
Now two years later, bookings are beginning to come back and the establishment is turning a profit, said Turner Hall Vice President Bob Stangler.
“Food service has been especially difficult to maintain, but Turner Hall is making inroads, Stangler said.
Last year, Turner Hall’s cook and auxiliary group retired, Stangler said.
“We did find a cook, but had to limit our food service options because of our very limited staff,” he said. “We’re now looking at the option of getting volunteers from local schools and other nonprofit organizations to assist us for donations to their organizations.”
“2020 was especially crippling for our organization,” Stangler said. “The majority of our bookings were canceled for obvious reasons and the hall fell into a state of disrepair for the next year and a half. People were concerned we were going to fail and we wanted to get the word out there — we’re still here.”
Local groups are also starting to use the space at 301 S. Fourth St. more regularly.
Watertown’s Chamber of Commerce is holding their “Prom Night through the Decades” Feb. 23 at Turner Hall. Other events include: Whitetails Unlimited, Chickens Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation banquets and Dodge-Jefferson County Beekeepers Association fish fry.
Watertown’s Main Street Program will also sponsor their beach bingo event March 2 at Turner Hall.
Madison County, a seven-piece country show band based out of Madison, is scheduled to perform March 4 at Turner Hall. Tickets are $15.
“This event is a fundraiser to help upgrade our facilities such as our air conditioning unit and bathrooms,” Stangler said. “We have already started upgrades with our front entrance and will continue with other areas as funds allow.”
