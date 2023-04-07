Former Horicon man charged with vehicular homicide

Daniel Bryfczynski

JUNEAU — A five-day trial begins Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court for a former Horicon man charged with six counts, including homicide by vehicle while under a controlled substance.

The charges stem from a June 2021 crash in the town of Oak Grove that killed Tammy Hafenstein, a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman, and injured others, including a 12-year-old.

