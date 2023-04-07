JUNEAU — A five-day trial begins Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court for a former Horicon man charged with six counts, including homicide by vehicle while under a controlled substance.
The charges stem from a June 2021 crash in the town of Oak Grove that killed Tammy Hafenstein, a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman, and injured others, including a 12-year-old.
Prosecutors allege Daniel Bryfczynski, 48, had controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.
Bryfczynski faces additional felony charges of injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and his second offense of possession of marijuana. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He could face up to 62 years in prison if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, Bryfczynski reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day while fishing. He allegedly told investigators that the effects of the drug had worn off before getting his boat out of the water and eventually heading home in his truck.
Police searched Bryfczynski’s boat and found a grinder, which is typically used with marijuana, and 4 1/2 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag on the boat, according to court documents.
He also admitted to police officers that he fell asleep behind the wheel of his F150 truck before he drove across the centerline on Highway 33 and collided with a westbound Buick sedan.
In the sedan, deputies found Hafenstein with “no signs of life.” A blood test revealed Bryfczynski was driving with Ketamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiates in his system, the complaint stated.
Ketamine is a medication primarily used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state providing pain relief, sedation and amnesia.
The child, who was a passenger in the sedan, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital in Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.
Bryfczynski was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by a Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.