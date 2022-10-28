Homeowners Pam and Gary Lohaus noticed a cat, which seemed to be stuck, in their next door neighbors tree located at 1407 River Drive, Watertown on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The Lohaus' daughter, Tara, knew exactly who to contact.
Nichole Hoeft who has been rescuing animals for over twenty years, who fosters and volunteers at the Watertown Humane Society, sprung into action.
"The best and safe thing to do is to give them (cats) a couple of days and see if they will get out of the tree themselves," said Hoeft talking about the interaction.
She went to the tree on Sunday and tried to lure the cat down with tuna at the trunk of the tree but he wasn't very responsive.
Within 24 hours of being stuck a cat gets dehydrated and when it starts getting into the three day mark, it could be crucial. The cat starts to become way too weak and can easily pass out, said Hoeft.
When she was noticing that the cat was becoming too weak and wasn't going to come down itself she reached out to the fire department. The fire department wasn't able to help, said Hoeft, since the cat wasn't necessarily stuck against anything. While she was on the phone trying to get help Sarah Parys was walking by with her dog.
Parys, animal lover, overheard Hoeft on the phone. She took to social media. Asking if anyone knew anyone that could help get the cat out of the tree.
Her Facebook firefighter friend, Adam Yaresh, said he could help. He left Delafield, went home to pick up his truck with a bin in the back and drove to the location on Thursday.
Less than five minutes of Yaresh arriving on scene, the cat was down.
"I gave him elbow gloves that could help prevent biting and he went up the tree so confidently," said Hoeft.
The healthy, but hungry, neutered male was then out of harms way.
Hoeft believes the cat has owners because a feral cat would have descended down that tree much earlier, she said.
Hoeft named the cat, topper. As in tree topper because he was more than 50 feet up, Hoeft said.
"Community effort is what saved that cat," said Hoeft
Hoeft who is currently fostering three cats and who has cats of her own, encourages the public to get involved if they see anything. "If you see a cat, it's easy to think that they belong to someone but that's not always the case. Community effort is what saved this cat and we should keep this going. If you see anything that seems out of place, get help. There is a Facebook Page named Lost and Found Pets in Watertown, WI. By using this page we get so many animals back to their home."
Call the Watertown Humane Society at 920-261-1270 if this lucky guy belongs to you. There are many cats and dogs available for adoption at the Watertown Humane Society, go to whsadopt.org to find more information.
